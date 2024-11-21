From $6 Red Bull Cans to $25,000 Fine Dining at Gordon Ramsay’s: All That Las Vegas GP Is Offering

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, United States of America. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI) Las Vegas United States of America | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

The organizers of the Las Vegas GP received immense criticism last year for the race weekend’s exorbitant ticket prices and expensive hospitality packages. This time, however, there is a reduction in prices for general admission tickets and there are some hospitality and fan experience packages in an affordable price range as well.

The most expensive hospitality offering will be from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who will be running a special restaurant area named ‘Ramsay’s Garage’ in the Las Vegas paddock. F1 photojournalist Kym Illman revealed that the price per head for this restaurant is a whopping $25,000 for the three days of the Grand Prix weekend.

In his latest YouTube video, Illman said, “On track nights here, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, there could be up to 150 people in here all enjoying the most lavish hospitality. What are they paying for this? $25,000-plus per head.”

The Aussie photographer also highlighted how Ramsay’s Garage is right in front of the pit straight, which is a “remarkable” viewing point for fans. They can enjoy the exquisite culinary experience from the British chef while watching the cars zoom past the main straight down into turn one.

Besides the food, there are alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well on offer. There will be a variety of beer, champagne, and spirits available in addition to soft drinks. On top of that, there will be signature cocktails available to compliment the exquisite palette of flavors from Ramsay’s kitchen.

Illman also revealed that apart from Ramsay’s Garage, there is another restaurant named Papi Steak House just beside it. The food and beverage offerings are tipped to be rather similar, though.

Red Bull cans to creatively-named cocktails: General admission bar menu at Las Vegas GP

Illman also showed the bar menu that’s available for the general admission ticket holders at the Las Vegas GP. All versions of the Red Bull cans [Energy, Sugarfree, Winter, Red] will be available at $6 [plus sales tax].

For the alcoholic options, there are multiple cocktails that have creative names inspired by F1. One cocktail named Strawberry Chicane is available for $20, with a double of the same drink for $35. There are two more drinks named Box Box Berry Mojito and Lap Thyme Honey Lemonade at the same pricing.

Two other cocktails include Red Bull flavors — Red Bull Watermelon Margarita and Red Bull Vodka at the price of $22 [single] and $37 [double]. For beer-loving people, there are three Heineken beer options — Lager and Silver at $14 each and the non-alcoholic Heineken 0.0 at $10.