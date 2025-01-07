Gabriel Bortoleto Puts Neck Training on High Priority in List of 2025 New Year’s Resolutions

There is no doubt that F1 is one of the most demanding sports, especially when it comes to the strength drivers require in their necks to manage the massive G-forces around the track. 2024 F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto understands that and has decided to prioritize neck training in his list of 2025 New Year’s resolutions.

In a video uploaded by Sauber on their official Instagram account, Bortoleto can be heard saying, “Work out more for F1. Train my neck,” while talking about his goals in 2025.

Although rookie drivers are aware of how strong they need their necks to be to meet the physical demands of F1, many yet get caught out. For instance, Oliver Bearman, who will drive for Haas in 2025, learned this the hard way last season when he made his F1 debut for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian GP.

Bearman’s rude awakening to F1 might have helped Bortoleto

Last season, owing to Carlos Sainz’s emergency appendicitis surgery, Bearman was drafted into the SF-24 on late notice. During the race, fans could see just how much the 19-year-old was struggling with the G forces around his neck.

After the race, Sports Illustrated quoted Bearman as saying, “Most of the pain was from my lower back. The neck is a given, but Jeddah is one of the most difficult tracks. Even the straights, they twist quite a bit, which doesn’t look much, but when you repeat it 50 times, there’s no rest.”

What was astonishing, though, was Bearman’s headrest after the race. On the onboard cameras, fans noticed just how many dents were on it, suggesting that he had been banging his head around the cockpit owing to the immense G forces.

Bortoleto will perhaps want to avoid a similar scenario, and hence, he has decided to use the off-season to work on the areas where he feels he needs to improve to meet the high demands of F1.