George Russell and Fernando Alonso Forced to Make Soul-Crushing Confession About Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has had a flying start to the 2023 season as he has won eight of the first 10 races. As a result of his dominance, he has opened up a whopping 99 point lead over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the championship. And as the Dutchman continues to dominate, some of his F1 rivals such as George Russell and Fernando Alonso have made an honest confession.

Russell has had a below-par start to the 2023 season as he currently finds himself sixth in the championship with 82 points, 39 points behind Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. While the Briton has had a relatively slow start, Alonso has been in the form of his life. And despite that, the Spaniard has not been able to beat the Red Bull driver.

Alonso has already clinched six podiums this year, and the two times he finished second, on both occasions he was behind Verstappen. With the 25-year-old continuing his domination week in and week out, the question still remains if anyone other than his teammate can beat him this season.

George Russell and Fernando Alonso reveal they are “jealous” of Max Verstappen

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, Sky Sports organized an interesting program called F1 Juniors. During this program, three children got the golden opportunity to interview their favorite drivers during the press conference.

And it seems that these young fans not only grabbed the opportunity with both hands, but also played the job of journalists well by asking some difficult questions. One question that the fans asked George Russell and Fernando Alonso was about if they were jealous to see Max Verstappen always on the podium, and if they ever thought of teaming up against him.

When asked this question, Russell looked at Alonso before replying with a laugh, “Should we“? In reply, the Spaniard said, “We are jealous“. And it is not just Russell and Alonso that enjoyed this question, but also the other drivers, who seemed to have a wide smile on their faces.

When it comes to Verstappen and Red Bull’s domination, it seems that it is unlikely to stop anytime soon. Ahead of this weekend’s race, the Milton Keynes outfit revealed that they were bringing an upgrade that will help their car move 0.2 seconds faster per lap.

Verstappen gives his opinion about Red Bull’s upgrades for the Hungarian GP

While speaking during his press conference, Max Verstappen gave his opinion about Red Bull’s upgrades for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. “They look good. Normally makes the car a bit faster, but it also looks nice,” explained the Dutchman (as quoted by si.com) when asked about the same.

When asked where Red Bull is likely to gain speed this weekend because of the upgrade, Verstappen replied, “In the corners. Mainly“. This news undoubtedly does not bode well for Red Bull’s rivals, who have struggled to match the Dutchman despite bringing in upgrades the prior weekends.

For example, even though Mercedes brought upgrades for the British Grand Prix, they were yet no where close to the pace set by Verstappen. And with Red Bull now bringing an upgrade this weekend, they perhaps are keen on establishing the ultimate level of dominance.