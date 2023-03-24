David Croft Reveals How Aston Martin Can Defeat Indomitable Red Bull in 2023

According to David Croft, maximizing the wind tunnel time is the only way Aston Martin can beat Red Bull this season. The Sky Sports presenter has opened up on it recently, and he believes this is the sole path to stop the indomitable Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez this season.

Talking about this on Sky Sports podcast, Crofty said that the wind tunnel is the only section that Aston Martin can take advantage of. As per reports, Red Bull is enormously handicapped due to the FIA punishment they received after breaching the 2021 cost cap regulations.

The team from Milton Keynes was handed a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time for breaching the regulations. The Silverstone-based team now needs to use this opportunity to the full swing to beat the table toppers and take a shot at the championship before it’s too late.

According to the Sky Sports presenter, the Milton-Keynes-based team only gets to use 63% of their permitted tunnel time. Whereas their main rival so far this season has the full 100% under their belt.

This might prove to be an enormous advantage if used by the end of the season. It’ll be interesting to see if Fernando Alonso’s team can bank on their edge over the Austrian team and make his words turn truer.

Helmut Marko on red alert over FIA punishment

Even though there isn’t any visible mark of the FIA sanction on the Milton-Keynes-based team as of now, Helmut Marko isn’t taking things easy. The Austrian taskmaster believes the penalty has already handicapped them and will be a big cause of concern in the future.

Talking to Formel1.de, Marko stated that Red Bull must prepare itself optimally this season. Given the wind tunnel penalty in place, he shared that every run should be done efficiently and effectively.

Christian Horner calls the FIA punishment a blessing in disguise

Even though the reduction in tunnel time will hurt any team, team principal Christian Horner has decided to take out the positive from it.

Saying the decrease in time has helped Red Bull in a better way, he surprised and turned multiple heads. According to reports, Horner said that the time reduction has made the team more efficient.

Calling it a blessing in disguise, the Briton shared that the punishment has brought efficiency, grit, and determination to do better in the future despite the disadvantage.