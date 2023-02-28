Lance Stroll Injury: Latest Update from Doctor Gives Sebastian Vettel Formula 1 Return Boost

The latest update on Lance Stroll’s injury will likely boost Sebastian Vettel’s chances of making an F1 return. The update about the Canadian’s injury comes a few days after Aston Martin confirmed that they had been in contact with the German for a potential return to the sport.

Vettel, who raced for Aston Martin last season, decided to hang up his boots after a glittering 15-year career (2007-22). The 35-year-old established himself as one of the best drivers on the grid as he won four Consecutive Drivers’ Championships (2010-13) and set the record for becoming the youngest racer to hold the title (23 years, 134 days).

And the recent report about Stroll’s injury may be music to the ears of Vettel’s fans, who would love to see their favourite driver return to F1 one more time.

Why could Lance Stroll’s injury update boost Vettel’s return?

Lance Stroll was sidelined from pre-season testing last week after he suffered a bike accident while training in Spain. Even though Aston Martin initially stated that the Canadian had only suffered minor injuries, the latest report suggests that the 24-year-old’s injury woes are worse than initially anticipated. Hence, Stroll could be sidelined for the first two races.

According to racingnews365.com, Stroll might require ‘light’ surgery after sustaining injuries to his right hand and wrist. Their report adds that Aston Martin is expected to give an update on the Canadian’s progress in due course.

It is pertinent to note that Aston Martin has already confirmed that Felipe Drugovich will race in Bahrain if Stroll cannot recover in time. However, they are yet to decide on the second race in Saudi Arabia. Hence, if Stroll cannot recover in time for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, then Aston Martin could contact Sebastian Vettel for a potential F1 return.

Aston Martin acknowledges talks with Sebastian Vettel have taken place

Amidst Lance Stroll’s recovery time uncertainty, Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack hinted that Sebastian Vettel could make a blockbuster F1 return with the team.

In an interview with Autosport.com, he was asked if the German had shown an interest in returning to F1, to which Krack replied, “I will not tell you.”

With Krack having refused to give a definite answer, there is a possibility that Vettel could return for a race if an opportunity arises. Though, there is a question about Vettel agreeing to make an F1 cameo, as he reasoned environmental reasons to be one of the reasons for retiring from the sport. Krack believes if Vettel denies then that needs to be respected.

