“I have not yet had such a relationship with my teammate” – Kevin Magnussen thinks Mick Schumacher goes beyond his last name

Kevin Magnussen returned to F1 after an unexpected turn of events at the Haas F1 team and partnered with Mick Schumacher.

At the start of the season, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Haas F1 team sacked their Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. The team brought back Kevin Magnussen after his departure from the sport in 2020.

Magnussen took a seat alongside Mick Schumacher and said that he has never had such a relationship with his teammate. Speaking at the Beyond the Grid podcast, the Danish driver said, “He’s an incredibly nice guy.

“He stands firmly on the ground, is very polite, gets along well with everyone and everyone loves him. Mick was very open to me from the first moment and is very eager to learn and asks a lot. ”

Magnussen explained that the things like that do not usually happen among teammates. The drivers feel pride, unwilling to cooperate. Some drivers are a little afraid to ask questions as this may indicate their weakness.

“Mick doesn’t mind something like that, she simply wants to learn. I feel that he also has good feedback at team briefings and is not commented on. He is very honest with the team. If he makes a mistake or whatever happens, he is very open. I think he has a very good attitude, ” Magnussen said.

Kevin Magnussen thinks Mick is more than his last name

The Dane went on to praise the young talent in the Haas garage. Magnussen said that obviously his teammate is very talented and really deserved to have a place in F1.

“His father is the greatest giant of Formula 1, and some people may think he’s only here because he’s Schumacher.”

No fear for K-Mag in 2022! 😎 After his impressive return to F1, we speak to @KevinMagnussen on the latest episode of the #F1BeyondTheGrid podcast 👊 Listen now 👉 https://t.co/8SA43zI9WO#F1 @HaasF1Teamhttps://t.co/x8Ob9yXi4h — Formula 1 (@F1) April 13, 2022

However, Mick really has everything he needs and has done everything he needs, maybe even more. Some drivers got here even though they didn’t win a Formula 3 title, like me, who was second. So yes, he is talented and I think he will do well, ” concluded Magnussen.

“Mick won both Formula 3 and Formula 2 before entering Formula One, so he really deserves to be here,” he further added.

