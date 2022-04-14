F1

“I have not yet had such a relationship with my teammate” – Kevin Magnussen thinks Mick Schumacher goes beyond his last name

"I have not yet had such a relationship with my teammate" - Kevin Magnussen thinks Mick Schumacher goes beyond his last name
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Dwyane Wade reminded me of a superhero kid who didn't know his powers": Shaquille O'Neal sheds light on mentoring a young Flash
Next Article
“According to unanimous legal scholars and case law" - Haas dismiss Uralkali's demand for return of sponsorship money after Nikita Mazepin sacking
F1 Latest News
"Wanted us to be best friends from day one" - Daniel Ricciardo gives status update on relationship with McLaren teammate Lando Norris after rift shown in Netflix Drive to Survive
“Wanted us to be best friends from day one” – Daniel Ricciardo gives status update on relationship with McLaren teammate Lando Norris after rift shown in Netflix Drive to Survive

“Wanted us to be best friends from day one” – Daniel Ricciardo has thrown fresh…