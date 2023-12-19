George Russell Eyes His Girlfriend Skeptically as Carmen Montero Mundt Claims to Be the Fastest

The holiday season is currently going on, and F1 drivers are in the mood to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones. While George Russell is enjoying his time off as well, he is also still keen to remain competitive. He recently engaged in a gift-wrapping contest with his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt. Apparently, it was Mundt who was the “fastest” in it.

The couple has been spending their time off on water surfing and swimming, as Russell showed on his Instagram lately. Now, as Christmas nears, they seem to be focusing on wrapping up gifts for their friends and family.

In a Twitter (now X) video, Russell explained how it is a “speed-wrapping” contest. The Briton quickly used the “under wrapping” paper to wrap his present while Mundt used the normal shiny wrapping paper. Eventually, till Russell got to finishing with the shiny paper in a shabby manner, Mundt had wrapped her present in a neat, clean manner.

Mundt then claimed that she was the “fastest” and winner of the challenge. Following this, the Mercedes driver gave his girlfriend a skeptical look.

While Russell did finish both his wrapping attempts quickly, Mundt rejected both of his attempts as they were not clean attempts. Regardless, it was good banter, and fans loved the couple’s healthy competition.

Russell started dating Mundt in the summer of 2020 when they met via a mutual friend. Mundt, born in Spain, works in an investment firm in London.

George Russell enjoys F1’s Secret Santa during winter break

Every year, the F1 grid does a Secret Santa that features most of the current drivers. The tradition continued in 2023 as well and George Russell was part of it. The Briton got Esteban Ocon for whom he had to buy a gift. Russell did a very personalized and thoughtful job at it.

Russell gifted his old Mercedes Academy comrade a Spider-Man-themed travel set. The set involved a drink bottle, a travel pouch, and a neck pillow. The Frenchman loved the thought and happily accepted the gift.

On the other hand, Russell got a nice simple Christmas souvenir from Kevin Magnussen. It was a bouncy Santa toy. The Briton joked that he may keep it “for a good 2 hours before throwing it away”. However, Russell still appreciated it and accepted the gift.

Currently, Russell is in recharge mode in the off-season. While he had a relatively worse season in 2023 compared to 2022, finishing P8 with only 175 points, he did help Mercedes hold on to P2 in the Constructors’ standings. In 2024, Russell hopes to get back on terms with his seven-time champion teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Moreover, Russell is also keen to challenge for wins if Mercedes have a better car. In both of Russell’s seasons with the Silver Arrows, the team have been struggling in the midfield, and as a result, desperation has been growing for both drivers and the rest of the people on the side.