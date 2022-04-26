“George Russell is so much faster than him”– Mercedes could drop Lewis Hamilton in pecking order against his new teammate

Lewis Hamilton could be dropped ahead of George Russell in the pecking order as the new teammate is bringing in more points.

In 2022, Lewis Hamilton is having immense troubles with the new W13. In Imola, the seven-time world champion finished P13, giving a blank to his team.

On the other hand, George Russell finished P4 in the standings. Therefore, a huge contrast in the performances of both drivers is present. Moreover, Russell hasn’t even finished out of P5 in all the races he appeared in this year.

Now, it is recommended by Ralf Schumacher that Russell shall be prioritized above his compatriot Hamilton. As the 24-year-old is faster than his teammate.

“We also have to talk about Lewis Hamilton, of course. He has to ask himself why George Russell is so much faster than him. A thirteenth place finish is obviously not Hamilton’s ambition. He has to admit that Russell is the better driver at the moment,” wrote Schumacher.

“If this continues in the coming weeks, it will also become tense in the team. There may be changes in the hierarchy.”

Lewis Hamilton is still in his game

However, Schumacher explicitly mentioned that Hamilton is still in his game, and is one of the best drivers on the grid. But it remains to be seen when he will bounce back.

“I am absolutely not saying that Lewis has missed the boat to end his career. Lewis is still one of the best drivers in the field. That’s obvious,” Schumacher added.

Hamilton after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix claimed that he doesn’t see himself competing for this year’s championship. He thinks that the current setup of the car doesn’t see his team reach near Ferrari and Red Bull this season.

Meanwhile, Mercedes is set to make some upgrades to their car before the Spanish Grand Prix. Some sources claim that it will be the last straw for Mercedes before they finally withdraw their hope for the championship.

