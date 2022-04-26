“He is the right man to lead such a team through such a difficult situation”– Nico Rosberg thinks it wouldn’t be right to sack Toto Wolff

Nico Rosberg thinks it wouldn’t be right if Toto Wolff is removed from his position at Mercedes as the team facing a rough patch.

Mercedes is having a tough time on the track. Their performances against their rivals Ferrari and Red Bull have been subpar, and it only indicates that the Silver Arrows are probably out of the championship.

In the meantime, there have been doubts raised about the leadership of Toto Wolff. It is being asked whether he is the right person to bring back Mercedes from such a setback.

Former Mercedes star Nico Rosberg has full faith in his former boss. He claims that Wolff is the right person to lead the team, and will be soon pulling out them from their predicaments.

“Of course he sometimes has tantrums, we have all seen that, but nevertheless, in my opinion he is the right man to lead such a team through such a difficult situation,” said Rosberg.

Questioning Wolff is also an absurd thing to do presently. No big team in F1 has been immune to non-glorious days. And sacking a person responsible for winning eight championships seems illogical, especially after the first four races.

Nico Rosberg bashes Lewis Hamilton

Meanwhile, Wolff in his post-race message to Lewis Hamilton apologized to the Briton for an “undrivable car”. This act brought massive criticism to Mercedes’s boss.

Even Rosberg disagreed with Wolff’s statement, the former F1 champion says that George Russell getting a P4 totally contradicts the fact that the car is totally undrivable. Thus, he concluded that Hamilton has a role to play in the poor performances.

But Wolff reasoned out why Hamilton lagged so much in Imola in comparison to his teammate. He claims that Hamilton was sandwiched in between and was unable to make anything out of his position.

On the other hand, Russell had ample free air. So, it just shows that the car can do things in free air. But W13 is still miles behind Red Bull and Ferrari.

Whereas, even McLaren has made significant improvements before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. And it seems that they have displaced Mercedes as the third-best car on the grid.

