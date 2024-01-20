George Russell Races Back to Daniel Ricciardo’s Hilarious Viral Moment in Pre-Season Training Grind

Formula 1 drivers are all getting back to their respective training for the upcoming season as winter break is almost nearing its end. With just over a month to go before the business starts in Bahrain, George Russell became one of the first drivers to start his training. As he let his fans know about his update, he interestingly brought in Daniel Ricciardo’s famous lines from his Renault days.

Russell, in his Twitter (now X) post, wrote, “Real athletes sweat, right @danielricciardo? Season prep continues…” This goes in relation to Ricciardo’s interview from 2019 with Dutch media Ziggo Sport. There, he was asked if the sweat on his body was real.

Answering this, the Honey Badger said, “It’s real sweat. I’m a high-performance athlete. Athletes sweat.” Therefore, the Mercedes star was signifying this as he began his season preparations, with sweat.

However, Ricciardo did not reply to Russell‘s post as of now, but the post was enough to bring fans together. Fans on X shared their respective thoughts on the post and urged each other to start the meme on the Mercedes driver already.

The former Williams driver is a well-known meme face in the grid and it’s just a wait of the hour before the F1 community on X starts another George Russell meme flood. Given below are some of the reactions from the micro-blogging site:

@alexanderw102 had something to say about the memes already.

@Formula1_Daily wants Russell to deliver another banger pose for this year’s F1 intro.

George Russell preparing for a better 2024 F1 season

George Russell did not have a season he was hoping for in 2023. The British driver who excelled in Mercedes right in his first year, could not repeat the feat as Lewis Hamilton took back his place. Furthermore, Russell also failed to claim a win last season, unlike in 2022.

The young British driver finished in P8 in the Drivers’ Championship with 175 points and two podiums. Compared to him, Hamilton had P3 in the standings with 234 points, a pole position, and six podiums. Together, they could only fetch Mercedes P2 in the Constructors’ championship.

As Toto Wolff’s team did not have a remarkable year, they are reportedly going for a complete revamp for the upcoming season. As a result, they will be entirely scrapping the old concept and building a new one under the guidance of James Allison, who recently extended his contract with the Silver Arrows.

The Brackley team would ideally want the new car to have little to no problems that their W14 faced in 2023. They expect themselves to improve in sectors like straight-line speed, tire management, DRS, and monumentally the race pace. All in all, Wolff’s team wants to provide Hamilton with another chance to go for his eighth world championship next year.