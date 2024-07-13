mobile app bar

George Russell Refuses to Have Lewis Hamilton’s Wardrobe Over Toto Wolff’s Voice

Lewis Hamilton Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton is a fashion icon in Formula 1. Yet given the access to his wardrobe, George Russell doesn’t think he would want to try them as he doesn’t believe he’ll be able to ‘rock it’.

Russell was asked by Channel 4 whether he would pick lifelong narration by Wolff or Hamilton‘s wardrobe for life. The young Brit driver chose to listen to Wolff.

Russell laughed, before stating that he’d ‘have to go’ with Wolff. “Lewis looks great, but I don’t think I’d be able to rock it,” the 26-year-old Mercedes driver said.

Hamilton is among the most noted faces when it comes to fashion in F1. Tommy Hilfiger has been sponsoring Mercedes for years, so that they could use Hamilton as the face.

On the other hand, for Hamilton, wearing clothes that are different from those worn by others is a way he chooses to express himself. Often, he has tolerated the fans frowning at him for his appearances, but surely he has made his name through fashion as he is a regular guest at Met Gala.

Is Tommy Hilfiger leaving Mercedes because of Hamilton?

Less than a month after Hamilton to Ferrari was announced, it was reported that Tommy Hilfiger wouldn’t be continuing with Mercedes. However, there is no report that the apparel brand will join Ferrari.

Also, Mercedes is ending its partnership with Puma. In response, it has been published that Adidas will be joining hands with the Brackley-based team.

It’s reported that the deal could make Adidas pay approximately $10.7 million per year. However, there is no question that Tommy Hilfiger and Puma thought of deboarding the Mercedes plane after Hamilton’s announcement.

The 39-year-old to date is the most marketable athlete in F1. And surely the unprecedented news to Mercedes must have come with financial shock, with some of their sponsors choosing to leave the team as well.

