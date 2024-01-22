George Russell Reunited With Sebastian Vettel as He Heads to the Land of Wolffs

With less than a month to go in the pre-season testing, the F1 drivers are now in the final days of enjoying a break before their hectic schedule begins once more. Doing the same, Mercedes’ George Russell recently visited Kitzbühel in Austria to attend the Kitzbühel Downhill event for the first time. While here, Russell also met with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, as seen in an update provided on Instagram by Russell himself.

The Kitzbühel Downhill is an event in the Hahnenkamm Races, which is the 23rd stop in the Alpine Ski World Cup. Apart from Russell, Vettel also met with Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender.

Visiting the event for the first time, Russell enjoyed the races alongside his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt. The couple went to the event alongside friends Toto and Susie Wolff, and captioned his Instagram update, “In the land of the Wolffs.”

Seeing the skiers achieve speeds of up to 70 mph, Russell called the sport an “extreme sport” while expressing his joy over watching the event.

George Russell in the same place Charles Leclerc visited as well

While George Russell is the latest F1 driver to visit Kitzbühel, he isn’t the only one to do so. Recently, Charles Leclerc also visited the same place over the winter break. Leclerc had gone to the Austrian city to enjoy skiing as well.

Leclerc’s presence in Austria also sparked rumors amongst fans of his meeting with Vettel as well. Fans hope the past and present of Ferrari met with each other and discussed how the Monegasque driver could further improve and possibly even win a world championship, much like the German driver did.

Although he achieved the feat while driving for Red Bull. Heading into the 2024 season, Leclerc will be hoping to accomplish his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion with Ferrari.