F1

“He has been such a good role model for me”– US Open winner says Lewis Hamilton inspires her to strive for perfection

"He has been such a good role model for me"– US Open winner admits Lewis Hamilton inspires her to strive for perfection
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I call Daniel Gafford Wilt Chamberlain because he's blocking shots for no reason": Kyle Kuzma hilariously showers rich praise on his Wizards teammate's shotblocking abilities
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He has been such a good role model for me"– US Open winner admits Lewis Hamilton inspires her to strive for perfection
“He has been such a good role model for me”– US Open winner says Lewis Hamilton inspires her to strive for perfection

US Open 2021 winner Emma Raducanu claims that she takes inspiration from Lewis Hamilton as…