“He has been such a good role model for me”– US Open winner says Lewis Hamilton inspires her to strive for perfection

US Open 2021 winner Emma Raducanu claims that she takes inspiration from Lewis Hamilton as she vies for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Lewis Hamilton is among the rare F1 drivers who have managed to be at the top despite starting from a humble background. He is definitely among the greatest British sports personalities, if not the greatest.

And his compatriots don’t shy away to accept that. Rising Tennis star Emma Raducanu, who is the favourite to bag the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, names him as her role model.

Asked whether she had prepared a speech for the award ceremony due next month, she replied: “No, definitely not. I am rooting for Lewis in the race.

“He has been such a good role model for me in terms of helping me out through the next stages. It is very close. Eight points so we will see,” she added.

Raducanu earlier revealed that she is a huge motorsport fan and closely follows Formula 1. She even met Hamilton in person at the Met Gala in September.

Emma Raducanu’s Met Gala highlight? Meeting Lewis Hamilton 🤗 pic.twitter.com/I3ATI4ZRMA — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 17, 2021

Lewis Hamilton adores Raducanu too

The seven-time F1 champion led the praise parade for the 19-year-old tennis sensation when she secured her maiden Grand Slam trophy win this year. She became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam win since 1977.

Therefore, it was no small feat, and it obviously opened the floodgates of congratulatory messages for her, including by Hamilton. “Wow dreams do come true. Well done @emmaraducanu first of many,” wrote Hamilton on Instagram.

Later, Hamilton showered more praises for her in the drivers’ parade during the Italian Grand Prix. “Just incredible to see her rise,” he said. “The focus that she has, the sheer determination.”

“She’s such a sweet person as well. The UK has something to be really proud of in her. Can’t wait to see what she does next.”

