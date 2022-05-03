“Imagine being on the same venue with LeBron, Brady and Lewis!”- Several huge name celebrities set to attend the inaugural F1 Miami GP

The 2022 Miami GP is a hugely anticipated event, and several huge name celebrities are set to grace the track this weekend.

Celebrities attending F1 races is not something unheard of. However, a large number of high profile stars being a part of Grand Prix weekend can sometimes be a rarity.

The likes of Tom Cruise, Serena Williams, Usain Bolt etc. have often been present at races. However, the list of celebrities who are expected to attend the Miami GP is absolutely stellar.

Celebrities expected to attend @F1Miami include LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Pharrell, Dan Marino, David Beckham, James Corden, the Williams sisters and Wyclef. – @DailyMail pic.twitter.com/m104bBNAMR — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 2, 2022

Journalist Adam Stern took to his Twitter to reveal the list of potential attendees for the event. This list includes LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and Williams sisters among others. Some of these names have been involved in F1 in the past.

The Miami GP is one of the most anticipated races we’ve seen recently. And the fact that F1’s becoming more and more popular in the US, adds to the growing anticipation.

Miami GP set to treat F1 fans with an overtaking fest?

The Miami International Autodrome is a new track. As a result, teams can’t get first hand data on it before FP1 on Friday. However, former Mercedes driver Bottas feels optimistic about the circuit.

In particular, he feels that overtaking could be a common occurrence in the track. Several races in the current F1 calendar limit overtaking due to several factors, but Bottas does not think Miami will follow suit.

“I think the way the track has been planned, from my side, it looks positive. It should be good racing,” the Finn said. “(It has) pretty long straights. And a couple of really good overtaking opportunities.”

“Let’s see how it is in real life, but to me, on paper, it looks good, and I’m sure as an event it’s going to be pretty amazing.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc goes into the Miami GP as Championship leader with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen behind him in P2.

