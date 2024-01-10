“How the F**K Do You Shoot”: ‘NBA Fan’ Charles Leclerc Struggles to Throw Some Hoops While Steaming off on the Court

Charles Leclerc was holidaying in the United States last year ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. Ahead of the race weekend, he visited Los Angeles with his friends and girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux. During his tour, he went for some hoops with the basketball but he failed miserably and performed like an amateur.

As seen in a video posted by Leclerc’s own YouTube channel, he replied when a friend of his asked him not to shoot in a particular way, “How the f*** do you shoot?” Following this, he added as he shot more hoops, “I’m getting worse.”

Despite numerous tries, Leclerc‘s shots were many a time far away from the target. As the Ferrari driver shared his frustration, he soon became the laughingstock of his friends, who continued shooting his video.

The embarrassment for the Monegasque didn’t end there as he carried his basketball failure to the carnival. There as well, Leclerc failed to put the ball in the basket. This showed that the Ferrari driver’s skills with the ball are not anywhere close to his skills behind the wheel.

While Leclerc himself is not good at basketball, he is a huge fan of the sport though. While it remains unclear about which team he supports, he did make an appearance for an NBA match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers.

He attended the game with his girlfriend and fellow F1 driver Esteban Ocon. There, they met with the NBA players, especially LeBron James, and also had a chat regarding their sport.

Charles Leclerc often visits live NBA matches

Just like Charles Leclerc visited the NBA match between LA Lakers and Portland Trailblazers in Los Angeles in November last year, he also attended the match between Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons in January 2023. The Ferrari driver visited the match with his fellow drivers Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

There, the trio took time to have fun with shooting hoops before the match. They were accompanied by the four-time NBA champion Tony Parker and former Chicago Bulls famed Joakim Noah.

In the game, where the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 126-108, Leclerc and Co. enjoyed their time, as they had a meet and greet session as well as took time to click photos together. Considering how often Leclerc attends NBA matches, it is fair to say that he is a fan of basketball.

However, it is pertinent to note that Leclerc’s interest in basketball is not just limited to the NBA. In December last year, the Monegasque attended a match featuring his hometown team with his girlfriend. It was between the AS Monaco basketball team and Olympiacos.