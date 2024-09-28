mobile app bar

George Russell Roasts Alex Albon for His Hair and Bad Fashion Choices

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
George Russell Roasts Alex Albon for His Hair and Bad Fashion Choices

Alex Albon & George Russell

Credits- IMAGO

George Russell and Alex Albon recently appeared in a hilarious video for F1’s official YouTube channel. The two drivers took part in a ‘Compliment Challenge’. As a part of it, both Russell and Albon read each other some of the compliments given by fans on social media.

Russell, however, turned the challenge into a roasting session, mocking Albon for his hair and bad fashion choices.

Things began with Russell taking a jibe at the Williams driver for not looking good in any of his pictures. Russell said, “I feel like I have not seen any photos of you that you look good“. On hearing his remarks, all Albon could do was laugh.

Most of the fans complimented Russell for his looks and urged Albon to take fashion advice from the 26-year-old. For example, one fan referred to Russell as a “part-time driver, full-time model“.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “GR, you really became a fashion icon. Your progress is amazing“. That was not the end of the compliments for Russell though as another fan added, “He has just popped out from a very hot car, worn a helmet, and his hair is perfect“.

On hearing this, Russell asked Albon if he was seeking hair advice. Albon reminded Russell that both of them shared the same hairdresser.

Russell took Albon’s comment as another opportunity to take a hilarious jibe at the Thai-British driver by stating that he just pays their hairdresser more, which is why he looks better.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan is the F1 writer and Editor at The SportsRush. He fell in love with the sport at first sight when F1 visited India in 2011. The noise and the racing action from lights out and away we go to the chequered flag are what keeps him at the edge of his seat at all times. Vidit has been a lifelong Fernando Alonso fan and sees Charles Leclerc as the future of the sport. Other than F1, he also follows football and tennis closely.

Read more from Vidit Dhawan

Share this article

Don’t miss these