George Russell Roasts Alex Albon for His Hair and Bad Fashion Choices

George Russell and Alex Albon recently appeared in a hilarious video for F1’s official YouTube channel. The two drivers took part in a ‘Compliment Challenge’. As a part of it, both Russell and Albon read each other some of the compliments given by fans on social media.

Russell, however, turned the challenge into a roasting session, mocking Albon for his hair and bad fashion choices.

Things began with Russell taking a jibe at the Williams driver for not looking good in any of his pictures. Russell said, “I feel like I have not seen any photos of you that you look good“. On hearing his remarks, all Albon could do was laugh.

Most of the fans complimented Russell for his looks and urged Albon to take fashion advice from the 26-year-old. For example, one fan referred to Russell as a “part-time driver, full-time model“.

“That was your mum, I saw it” George and Alex read out compliments left on social media posts about themselves Head to our YouTube channel to watch the Compliments Challenge in full #F1 #Formula1 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2024

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “GR, you really became a fashion icon. Your progress is amazing“. That was not the end of the compliments for Russell though as another fan added, “He has just popped out from a very hot car, worn a helmet, and his hair is perfect“.

On hearing this, Russell asked Albon if he was seeking hair advice. Albon reminded Russell that both of them shared the same hairdresser.

Russell took Albon’s comment as another opportunity to take a hilarious jibe at the Thai-British driver by stating that he just pays their hairdresser more, which is why he looks better.