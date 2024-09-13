George Russell Supports Kevin Magnussen’s Azerbaijan GP Ban: “He Wasn’t Punished Hard Enough”

Following Kevin Magnussen’s collision with Pierre Gasly at Monza two weeks ago, the FIA issued him two penalty points, bringing his total to 12. As a result, he received a one-race ban and will be forced to miss this weekend’s Azerbaijan GP. While many, including Gasly, consider the penalty too harsh, George Russell believes Magnussen should have faced a more severe punishment.

Russell was mainly concerned with the leniency the FIA showed to drivers over the last decade. Per him, multiple drivers should have been suspended in this time. “You can ask yourself whether the system is strict enough if it has been twelve years since someone last received a suspension,” he said to F1 Maximaal.

“You can say about Magnussen that the penalty points from Monza were forgiven quite easily,” he added. “But you can also say about other incidents in the past that he was not punished hard enough.”

Russell’s comments came despite Magnussen having already received five penalties this season, four of which were for causing collisions with another driver. The Briton was likely referring to previous seasons when he felt Magnussen got away with a lot more.

Despite the majority of the F1 community not supporting Magnussen’s race ban, Russell believes that drivers need to set the right precedent for the next generation. However, Magnussen received full support from his Haas teammate during the Azerbaijan GP press conference.

Hulkenberg “didn’t see the two penalty points”

Magnussen’s penalty at the Italian GP was considered unnecessary by many, including Nico Hulkenberg. The Dane made minimal contact with Gasly while attempting an overtake, merely banging wheels with the Alpine driver. Both drivers continued without further incident and finished the race.

Hulkenberg remarked, “I didn’t see two penalty points in that. To overtake, we have to step out of our comfort zone and take risks. And this kind of thing happens sometimes.”

With Magnussen sitting out the Azerbaijan GP, 2025 Haas driver Oliver Bearman will make an early debut with the Kannapolis-based team — a great opportunity for the young Briton to prove his potential.