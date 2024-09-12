mobile app bar

“That Is Risky”: Ollie Bearman Isn’t Too Thrilled to Race in Baku Despite Being a Two-Time Winner

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“That Is Risky”: Ollie Bearman Isn’t Too Thrilled to Race in Baku Despite Being a Two-Time Winner

Credits: IMAGO GEPA pictures

Oliver Bearman, who was recently confirmed to drive for Haas in 2025, is getting a second shot at racing in Formula 1 in 2024 after a spectacular debut in Saudi Arabia earlier in the season. However, he isn’t too thrilled about the type of circuits he is racing at this year.

Both the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia and the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan are high-speed Street Circuits where the margin of error is close to zero. And that’s why Bearman said that he wouldn’t have picked these circuits for his first two races if he had a choice.

He explained how a driver has to test the limits of the car to get confidence for braking later and later into the tight corners of the Baku Circuit, especially the Castle section where the track is extremely narrow making it a crash-prone part of the track.

“It’s a tough track, my second race in F1 and my second street track. If I could have picked two tracks it wouldn’t have been these ones,” Bearman said during the driver’s conference ahead of the race weekend as quoted by F1 Unlocked.

“To get confidence on the brakes you have to be fast, but that is risky. I’ll leave a bit of a safety margin in the first sessions, and get confident before I start to push.”

However, it was a bit of a shocker to hear Bearman say that he would not have selected the Baku City Circuit as one of his first venues to race in F1. After all, he won both the Sprint Race and the Feature Race in Formula 2 last season.

Despite the risks, Bearman is ready to take on Baku

The reason why Bearman is getting a second race this season is because of an incident in Monza that resulted in Kevin Magnussen receiving a race ban. The Danish driver has received a race ban after he exceeded the maximum number of penalty points allowed in a season (12).

Speaking about this situation, Bearman stated that Magnussen had been close to a race ban for quite a few races and it was a possibility that he might have to step in at some point in the season. However, the young Briton feels ready to step up in the Haas because he has been preparing for the 2025 season ever since he was announced as their driver.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these