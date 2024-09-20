mobile app bar

George Russell’s GF Carmen Mundt Hails Michelle Obama for Breaking Barriers Through Fashion

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
George Russell’s GF Carmen Mundt Hails Michelle Obama for Breaking Barriers Through Fashion

Credits: IMAGO / ANP, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

George Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt is getting more and more involved in the world of fashion. She recently signed a deal with Tommy Hilfiger and was even a front-row occupant of the brand’s 2025 spring-summer presentation.

Amid this new commitment, Mundt has come forward and spoken about how she feels about other influential women who are breaking the barriers with their fashion choices. In a recent conversation with Vogue Spain, she praised several figures, including Michelle Obama, for being a style icon.

“I am inspired by strong and self-confident women who have left their mark, both in their professional lives and in the fashion world,” she noted. “I admire them for what they represent to modern women. They are not afraid to use fashion as a tool for self-expression and empowerment.”

While her fashion career is on the rise, Mundt is already a well-established broker in the world of finance and investment. However, she has much bigger dreams for the future when it comes to her line of work.

Mundt aims to empower women through financial freedom

In her exclusive, Mundt spoke about her passion for the finance industry and how she aims to create a platform that would allow women across the globe not only to achieve financial independence but also to get into leadership positions. With a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Westminster, Mundt is currently employed as an Investor Relations Associate at an investment company.

Her main role is asset allocation and risk management. She is also a popular figure in the world of Formula 1 because of her relationship with Mercedes star George Russell, who she first met through a mutual friend in London.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these