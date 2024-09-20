George Russell’s GF Carmen Mundt Hails Michelle Obama for Breaking Barriers Through Fashion

George Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt is getting more and more involved in the world of fashion. She recently signed a deal with Tommy Hilfiger and was even a front-row occupant of the brand’s 2025 spring-summer presentation.

Amid this new commitment, Mundt has come forward and spoken about how she feels about other influential women who are breaking the barriers with their fashion choices. In a recent conversation with Vogue Spain, she praised several figures, including Michelle Obama, for being a style icon.

“I am inspired by strong and self-confident women who have left their mark, both in their professional lives and in the fashion world,” she noted. “I admire them for what they represent to modern women. They are not afraid to use fashion as a tool for self-expression and empowerment.”

While her fashion career is on the rise, Mundt is already a well-established broker in the world of finance and investment. However, she has much bigger dreams for the future when it comes to her line of work.

Mundt aims to empower women through financial freedom

In her exclusive, Mundt spoke about her passion for the finance industry and how she aims to create a platform that would allow women across the globe not only to achieve financial independence but also to get into leadership positions. With a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Westminster, Mundt is currently employed as an Investor Relations Associate at an investment company.

Her main role is asset allocation and risk management. She is also a popular figure in the world of Formula 1 because of her relationship with Mercedes star George Russell, who she first met through a mutual friend in London.