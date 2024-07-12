mobile app bar

George Russell’s Girlfriend Almost Embarrasses Him in the Presence of Novak Djokovic

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Motorsport Images

George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Mundt were in attendance at Wimbledon earlier this week where they met Novak Djokovic. A friendly interaction between the three, however, headed in a direction that would end with Russell getting embarrassed in front of the seven-time Wimbledon champion. Thankfully for him, he was vigilant enough to avoid it.

Mundt, who was born in Spain, moved to England at the age of 18 where she met Russell. She is fluent in Spanish, as is Djokovic despite hailing from Serbia. Russell found the latter impressive and praised his Spanish-speaking skills, to which the tennis star asked Mundt how Russell fared in the language.

“Badly, speak to him let’s see how it works,” Mundt replied, but Russell immediately said no.

“If you speak to me in Spanish, that would embarrass me,” the Mercedes driver insisted.

Russell’s revelation also suggests that he normally communicates with Mundt in English, but he does hear her speak Spanish when things are not right.

Mundt speaks her mother tongue when Russell is in trouble

Hilariously, Djokovic asks Mundt if her speaking in Spanish signifies that Russell is in trouble to which she says, “Yes, that is normally a thing.”

Mundt’s response became very popular within the F1 community, and fans shared funny reactions on X.

Mundt and Russell met each other in 2020 when the former was still studying in college. Russell was driving for Williams then, and they have been together since.

Also, this wasn’t Russell and Mundt’s first appearance at the Wimbledon Championships, as they were in Center Court last year too.

