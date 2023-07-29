George Russell’s Girlfriend Carmen Mundt Misses Out on a Trip to Belgium as “Aunty Duty” Comes in Her Way

Carmen Montero Mundt is a familiar name among the F1 community for her regular visits to the paddock. Mundt is often spotted accompanying George Russell during race weekends throughout the course of a season. However, this time around, she will not be able to be with Russell, her boyfriend, as he takes to the track in Belgium. This is because, as he mentioned on Instagram, her “aunty duty” comes in between her travel plans.

Mundt on Friday, revealed that she returned to her home in Jerez, Spain via social media. Therefore, it was clear that she wouldn’t be traveling to the Spa Francorchamps, as was evident with her absence during qualifying on Friday.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sabyasaachii/status/1685309961684111360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now, a day later she revealed that she had an ‘important’ duty that forced her to miss the qualifying session in Belgium. Sadly for Russell, he won’t be having Mundt on his side during the entire race weekend, but can expect to see a lot more of her after the Belgian GP. This is because F1 heads into the summer break following this weekend.

Carmen Mundt’s pressing duty is a priority over the Belgian GP

Carmen Mundt posted on her official Instagram account that she will have to be in charge to take care of her nephew. Consequently, she would be missing out on attending Russell’s races, unlike most cases.

“On aunty duty, all weekend” was her Instagram story caption when she uploaded the photo of her nephew. Since the caption says she will have to be there all weekend, it is fair to assume that Russell will not see Mundt even during Sunday’s race.

Russell, however, will be focused on other things this weekend, despite not having his girlfriend next to him. This is particularly because his performance behind the wheel of the W14 has been particularly underwhelming. As things stand, none of the qualifiers have gone according to his expectations.

George Russell is having an underwhelming weekend at Spa

George Russell has been thoroughly impressive overall so far this season but, the Spa-Francorchamps weekend so far has been the opposite of that. The Silver Arrows has visibly been struggling with grip and control of his car and certainly wasn’t very comfortable driving around Eau Rouge.

Furthermore, he also came very close to contact with his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the sprint shootout. Footage showed that there was an impedance on his part on Hamilton, which jeopardized the seven-time world champion’s flying lap in SQ3.

All in all, George Russell starts Sunday’s race from P8 and Saturday’s qualification from P10. In both cases, he starts way behind Hamilton and has to work extremely hard to leave Spa with a decent points haul.