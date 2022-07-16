“Germany is not prepared to pay $30 million to have the Grand Prix”- Sebastian Vettel don’t believe in return of German GP

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher don’t think Germany will be hosting F1 anytime soon, as it doesn’t want to meet financial requirements.

The German Grand Prix was one of the hottest F1 destinations on the F1 calendar. Because one of the best drivers in the history of F1 come from the same nation- Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Whereas Nico Rosberg is also another driver with considerable success in the sport. Moreover, its home brand Mercedes ruled F1 for the last eight years and still is a force to reckon with.

Therefore, Germany’s rich motorsport culture was a crucial part of F1. However, since 2019, its usual circuit Hockenheim hasn’t hosted a race. Meanwhile, Nurburgring was just a substitute in the cancellation marred F1 calendar amidst COVID-19.

For the last two years, Germany hasn’t been a part of the F1 calendar, and it’s unlikely that it will be entertained next year. The Four-time world champion Vettel and Mick Schumacher believe that Germany isn’t making an F1 appearance anytime soon.

“I think in the end, if you look at the places we are going, Germany is not prepared to pay that sort of money to have the Grand Prix. Simple as that,” said Vettel, “It would be great if Germany was back on the calendar, but I doubt it.”

Sebastian Vettel thinks it’s a shame F1 is losing Spa

With the prospective Grand Prix entries of South Africa, China, Qatar and Las Vegas, F1 has to drop a few races from the calendar. Currently, Belgium, France, and Monaco seem to be in danger.

But with the South African Grand Prix slowly becoming a reality, the axe of Spa is being talked about mostly. Vettel thinks that it’s a shame that a track like that is being lost.

Max Verstappen can only agree with Vettel here. For Verstappen, the Belgian Grand Prix is ​​a second home race, especially since his mother is from Belgium. “It would be a real shame to lose Spa,” says Verstappen.https://t.co/wBvTAwTp6l — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) July 12, 2022

“But clearly, you can see the places we are going and the new venues we are going, it’s great to explore, but it’s also money-driven for the sport, I guess, to develop the way they want to develop.

“But yeah, it’s a shame losing out in Germany. It would be a shame lose out on Spa. Certainly some races you would think have a guarantee, such as Silverstone, Monza, but I don’t know. We’ll see what happens in the next years.”

