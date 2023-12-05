Gianpiero Lambiase Admits Max Verstappen Is Tough on Him, But He Doesn’t Call for Changes

Max Verstappen has an incredible rapport with his team, but he is often heard arguing over the radio with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. However, in a recent report by GPToday, Lambiase has revealed that he doesn’t want Verstappen to change his attitude at all.

Lambiase attended the recently held Autosport Awards and spoke about the incredible season that Red Bull had in 2023. He also spoke regarding Verstappen’s demanding attitude, explaining that it helps push the team even further.

Lambiase said, “Max is an incredible driver. He’s very hard on his team, on me, but especially for himself. He really sets the bar high for every competitor, every athlete. And every driver who strives to get the best out of himself.”

Verstappen’s race engineer also explained how he wouldn’t change a single thing about the incredibly dominant year that Red Bull had. The Milton Keynes outfit managed to win 21 out of the 22 races, with Verstappen claiming 19 of them.

Therefore, there is no doubt that the Dutchman and his bagged quite a few awards at the event. Verstappen was awarded the International Racing Driver of the Year award, while the RB19 won the International Competition Car of the Year award.

2024 might be the same story for Red Bull and Max Verstappen

Heading into 2024, Red Bull are looking to continue their dominance in the new season. It is quite a possibility as well since the team had already started working on next year’s car a long time before the 2023 season ended.

A few teams including the likes of Ferrari and McLaren had started to catch up with the RB19 towards the end of the season. However, they were still a few seconds off the pace on track.

If they can continue the development throughout the winter and come up with a competitive car next season, Red Bull might face a few troubles. However, with Verstappen behind the wheel till at least the end of 2028, things seem quite easy for the team.