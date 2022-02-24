F1

“My team doesn’t make mistakes”- Lewis Hamilton is confident about Mercedes’ work on the 2022 car following the technical regulations

"My team doesn't make mistakes"- Lewis Hamilton is confident about Mercedes' work on the 2022 car following the technical regulations
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"All I know is I did not want to spray him"- Lewis Hamilton reveals he was told that Russian President Vladimir Putin's double was present at the podium during the 2015 Russian GP
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"My team doesn't make mistakes"- Lewis Hamilton is confident about Mercedes' work on the 2022 car following the technical regulations
“My team doesn’t make mistakes”- Lewis Hamilton is confident about Mercedes’ work on the 2022 car following the technical regulations

Lewis Hamilton is confident that Mercedes has developed the battle-worthy car following the new regulations…