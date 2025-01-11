Going With Williams Can Turn Out to Be a Masterstroke for Carlos Sainz

After the shock of getting the axe at Ferrari to accommodate Lewis Hamilton in 2025, many in the paddock believed that the logical next step for Carlos Sainz was to negotiate a seat at one of the other top teams on the grid. That said, whilst the #55 driver was reportedly in talks with both Red Bull and Mercedes, the 30-year-old was turned away from both of them.

Red Bull were suggested as being wary of him potentially unsettling Max Verstappen and the Silver Arrows had already placed their bets on 18-year-old prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli. This left the Spanish racing ace with only one of two options: Audi or Williams.

Both these teams weren’t the ideal choice for Sainz but he decided to go with Williams as he had more faith in the project at Grove than at the German automobile giants. But looking back at Williams‘ 2024 season, where they finished a disappointing ninth in the Constructors’ championship, it can be argued that Sainz has downgraded from the glory of Ferrari.

“When we’re beating Ferrari, I think he’d prefer to be here” A bold prediction from Williams’ James Vowles as he discusses the incoming Carlos Sainz and much more on the Beyond The Grid podcast. Click to listen in full! #F1 pic.twitter.com/WMMn8hB3CT — Formula 1 (@F1) October 2, 2024

But in reality, has he? In fact, his alliance with the James Vowles-led outfit can actually turn out to be a masterstroke for him.

Mercedes-backed Williams can emerge as a frontrunner in 2026

One of the biggest selling factors for Sainz was the Mercedes power units in the back of the Williams car. The Silver Arrows do seem to have a successful history in producing some strong engines, having dominated the turbo-hybrid era from 2014 to 2021.

In any case, Sainz has one less thing to worry about as the Grove-based team have seemingly hedged their bets on a power unit that is both reliable and fast for the 2026 regulation changes. This leaves the door open for the #55 driver to focus on the aerodynamics and pace of the chassis, something Williams has been lacking in for the past decade.

Sainz could play a critical role in Williams’ resurgence

Williams just did not sign Sainz to use his marketability as the Spaniard is well regarded in the paddock as one of the best when it comes to driving development and feedback. In fact, the 30-year-old is credited for contributing to McLaren’s resurgence to the top of the grid, something Vowles will be expecting him to do for the Grove-based team as well.

Further, as evidenced by last season, the field spread in F1 today is the smallest in the recent history of the sport. Hence, the margin for error of the team’s competitors is lesser than ever. Last year, Alex Albon was able to pull the FW46 into Q3 on several occasions.

With Sainz at the wheel, the team can expect to make that a regular occurrence. Building on these marginal gains, the team can expect to be fighting at the sharp end of the midfield by the end of the season, giving them the momentum they need going into the all-important 2026 season.

Red Bull’s loss could be Williams’ gain

One of the biggest reasons why Red Bull reportedly decided against signing Sainz when he was available is that he has the potential to upset the rhythm of someone like Verstappen. And that’s because the #55 driver has many tools in his arsenal that the Dutchman himself used to fight his way to his fourth consecutive title last year.

One of the biggest advantages of having someone like Sainz on one’s team is the technical expertise he brings. Like Verstappen, who has a natural talent at driving setup, Sainz can be that marginal gain that the Grove-based team needs to jump their rivals on race day.

In 2024, Verstappen showcased just how much it helps to ace the setup as he reeled in the results despite struggling on Fridays and Saturdays. With just how many close calls Williams have had with points last season, Sainz could very well be the key to consistent results that see them climb up the ladder, starting in 2025.