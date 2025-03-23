“Gonna Take Me Forever: Lewis Hamilton Is ‘Trying’ to Write a Movie While Vying for His ‘8th Championship’

Although F1 continues to remain his primary passion at the age of 40, Lewis Hamilton also has other interests, which he wishes to pursue after motorsports. Right now, at the twilight of his career, Hamilton’s stint with Ferrari seems to be his last.

There is no doubt that he has joined the Tifosi to win his eighth world title. But he has other projects in his life as well that are big enough to take his attention. Mainly, they are related to the entertainment industry.

As of now, Hamilton was engaged in the making of the F1 movie, which starred Brad Pitt. But with the movie about to release this year, his work on it is almost done, and what remains is the completion of a documentary and a film script to write.

“I have a life documentary that I’m working on, which is a long one,” said Hamilton. “I have a movie I’m trying to write, a script that I’m trying to write, which is gonna take me forever.”

“The F1 Movie is as authentic a racing movie has ever been.”

Despite his increasing attention to filmmaking, Hamilton claimed that his biggest priority was winning the championship. The Brit claims that he is “fighting for my life to win another world championship.”

Hamilton’s championship dream will cement his name at the pinnacle of motorsport as he will be the one with the most F1 titles ever, beating Michael Schumacher’s erstwhile record. But so far, that effort isn’t going well.

Hamilton’s misfortune at Ferrari

After an underwhelming Ferrari debut in Australia, Hamilton started this race week in China with massive promise after sealing the pole in the Sprint Qualifying. That excitement around his weekend increased all the more after he won the Sprint Race, one which he controlled brilliantly from the outset.

But the excitement started to dwindle when the same output wasn’t seen in qualifying on the same day, with Hamilton qualifying in P5 and teammate Charles Leclerc qualifying in P6.

Hamilton eventually crossed the line in P6 in the race on Sunday while Leclerc crossed the line in P5. Not impressive enough when compared to title rivals McLaren, but good enough to keep a tab on them in the fight.

But the racing gods had other plans, as both Ferrari drivers faced disqualification for two different rule violations. Leclerc’s car was found to be underweight while Hamilton’s plank was short by 0.5mm.

With this, McLaren leads the constructors’ championship from Ferrari by 61 points, and Hamilton trails against Norris by 35 points. Not a great situation to be in for the Italian side, but still there are 22 races more to go.