“Good that you chose car racing instead of tennis”– When Novak Djokovic thanked Lewis Hamilton for not taking Tennis professionally

Novak Djokovic thanked Lewis Hamilton for not taking Tennis professionally as he predicts that the Briton would have outclassed everyone.

Novak Djokovic and Lewis Hamilton are among the greatest of their respective sports. Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time.

Whereas, Djokovic stands at the top of Tennis with 20 Grand Slam titles in his name. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer also have the same number of titles. Therefore, the competition of most titles is still on.

However, considering the age and fitness, Djokovic is likely to overtake both of them. However, the Serbian Tennis star is thankful that Hamilton never took Tennis professionally or else he would have decimated everyone according to the 34-year-old.

Once Hamilton posted his childhood photo on social media, with “Tennis” inscribed on his clothes. In response, Djokovic commented: “I love the t-shirt you got on the photo as a boy.” By the way, good that you chose car racing instead of tennis, Otherwise, we would all be in trouble,”

Lewis Hamilton and F1 standing on lose thread

Hamilton hasn’t spoken to F1 media and made any post on his social media handles ever since the Abu Dhabi GP, which was the de-facto 2021 season finale.

The allegedly controversial decisions by Michael Masi snubbed the Briton from his career eighth title. The calls in return benefitted the other title protagonist Max Verstappen who is now crowned as the 2021 world champion.

Since then there are suspicion over Hamilton retiring from the sport. Though, the seven-time world champion is currently tied with a two-year-long contract with Mercedes.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be good for Mercedes to see their main driver leaving the sport, only a month before the winter testing. Thus, it’s more likely for F1 fans to see Hamilton in 2o22.

