“I’m Not a Chef, I’m a F**king Mechanic”: Gordon Ramsay Teases 3-Day Kitchen for 2024 Las Vegas GP

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is ready to build on his F1 relationship in the upcoming Las Vegas GP. The British chef is set to return to the trackside and bring his famous Ramsay’s garage with him. Similar to last year, he will be part of the paddock and serving gourmet food to the ticket holders on all three days of the 2024 edition of the Las Vegas GP.

He brought Ramsay’s garage to the Las Vegas Street Circuit in 2023 as well. As revealed by Forbes, the culinary extravaganza was theme-based on all three days in the 2023 edition. As one can assume, it wasn’t light on the pockets either. The first day, a 5 pm dinner meal was served for $250 per person.

On qualifying and race day, the prices went up $500 per person. However, on day three sushi was served by legendary chef Nobu Matsuhisa apart from him Giada De Laurentiis was also on-site.

The three-day culinary experience is back for the 2024 edition as well. Ramsay announced it in his latest Instagram post claiming he’s a “f**king mechanic now”. He said, “Las Vegas get ready because I’m bringing Ramsay’s garage back for the second year of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. And you guessed it, I’m not a chef, I’m a f**king mechanic now.”

He made the video to match his words. The video showcased the 57-year-old putting on a helmet, using a pit stop drill, and pliers to make his food, making the mechanic claim more believable. However, fun and games aside, each meal served by the British chef will be extraordinary and so will the prices.

How much does the three-day Ramsay’s Garage package cost in the upcoming Las Vegas GP

The unique F1 culinary experience is available in two formats. As seen on F1’s official website, one is called Ramsay’s Garage Viewing, and the other is Ramsay’s Garage Hospitality. Both are all-inclusive and valid for all three days of the race weekend. However, the offerings in both packages vary.

Viewing: This part of Ramsay’s Garage will host the ticket holders right above the pit lane. It will include an indulgent meal while experiencing the live action of the Grand Prix up close.

This part of Ramsay’s Garage will host the ticket holders right above the pit lane. It will include an indulgent meal while experiencing the live action of the Grand Prix up close. Hospitality: The hospitality part doesn’t include the thrill of sitting right above the pit lane and watching the cars come in and go. However, Ramsay’s Garage will transform a garage into a luxury hospitality area. It will have three days worth of diverse cuisines and an open bar serving craft cocktails. It will also feature special guest chefs hosting live cooking stations and a pop-up of his Lucky Cat.

Both packages are extremely exciting and promise a one-of-a-kind experience during a race weekend. Anyone willing to soak in this extravagant affair can do so by purchasing the $40,000 ticket for all three days.