GT Racer Reveals One Mighty Flex Max Verstappen Made Against Charles Leclerc and George Russell

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Max Verstappen, racing for the Red Bull Racing team during the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | Credits- IMAGO / Michael Potts

Drivers often dominate a particular discipline of motorsport, making it their forte. Still, Max Verstappen has stood out as a generational talent, asserting his authority in nearly every series he’s ever participated in, be it in F1, karting, or even the virtual world of sim-racing.

Alberto Di Folco, a GT racer, recently shared his experience racing against drivers like Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon. However, it was Verstappen who truly demonstrated his exceptional natural talent behind the wheel.

“I won two WSKs in front of Charles & Alex but I’ve never won against Max,” Di Folco said while talking about his stint in the WSK Karting Series. Verstappen even poked fun at him after repeatedly beating him on the track.

“There was me, Max, Charles, [George] Russell. One said ‘Look at how beautiful Alberto’s helmet is’. I had Super Mario behind the helmet and Max said “Actually I’ve never seen Alberto’s helmet from behind!” He killed me,” Di Folco added.

A force to be reckoned with in karting, Verstappen exuded confidence off-track and let his performances speak for themselves on the track. He carried that mantra forward into racing ventures up the ladder, eventually finding his way into F1 where he has won four World Championships to date.

Heading into the 2025 campaign, Verstappen is fairly confident of defending his crown and making it five in a row.

Verstappen assures 2025 title win with one simple condition

Red Bull’s performance slump due to balance issues in the second half of 2024 will likely put them at a disadvantage next year. Rivals like Ferrari and McLaren should have the edge initially, but Red Bull would be looking to improve as the year goes on. Rest assured, Verstappen will take care of the rest.

“I am excited to see what we come up for next year. I hope it’s quick enough I know when it’s quick enough I will do the rest,” said the four-time world champion on the Talking Bulls podcast.

Verstappen already showed that he can win titles with a sub-par car, as he did in 2024 when he held on to P1 in the standings despite winning just twice in 14 races. He sealed the deal with two races remaining.

However, given the shifting dynamics of the competition in the latter half of last season, Verstappen will no longer have the luxury of early-season wins to sustain his title ambitions. As a result, the 27-year-old is preparing to face his most formidable challenge yet in F1.