Guenther Steiner Adopts New Policy To Prevent Haas Teammates From Fighting One Another

After parting ways with an underperforming Mick Schumacher at the end of the 2022 season, Haas and Guenther Steiner brought back Nico Hulkenberg to the F1 grid. The German driver last raced in F1 full time in 2019 and he is partnering up with former rival Kevin Magnussen for this campaign.

In terms of ability and experience, there isn’t much to separate between Hulkenberg and Magnussen. As a result, a lot of questions began to arise about who Haas would prioritize. However, Magnussen, revealed that their team boss Steiner, came up with a method to prevent an implosion within the team.

If Magnussen and Hulkenberg are evenly matched indeed, then there could be situations where they fight each other for positions. For Haas, every point is extremely vital, so they don’t want to compromise their race by letting their drivers scrap on the track. Steiner has a solution for that, and that is simply issue orders before the race even begins.

“We have a policy at Haas that we don’t block each other,” said Magnussen as quoted by RacingNews365.

Are Magnussen and Hulkenberg okay with Guenther Steiner and Haas’ policy?

For an F1 driver, finishing ahead of your teammate is extremely important, because the team will judge a driver based on who is quicker on equal machinery. Hulkenberg and Magnussen too, want to give their best and finish ahead of one another. On the other hand, they are satisfied with the solution Steiner has come up with in order to prevent clashes.

Magnussen admitted that neither driver wants to get in the way of the other after the opening lap of the race. The Dane labeled this as being nice to each other, and helping the team maximize their result instead of being selfish.

A good respectful battle on the streets of Jeddah 🤝🇸🇦#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/Zeog61GoZ8 — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 22, 2023

Hulkenberg too feels that this rule makes life easier for everyone at Haas. “We’re here to maximize our performance and scoring as a team,” the former Renault driver said.

Haas having relatively slow start to 2023

The 2022 season was a comeback campaign for Haas, who ended the previous year rock bottom in the championship with zero points. In Magnussen’s first race back for the team, he scored 10 huge points for the team, with a P5 finish at the Bahrain GP.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is here 🤝 For more details on the commencement of our new title partnership with @MoneyGram, click below ⤵️#HaasF1 #MoneyGramDrivesYouhttps://t.co/SMWHz66QYf — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 4, 2023

2023 has not been as good for Haas, as they only have a solitary point on the board after two races, which Magnussen earned after finishing 10th in Jeddah last weekend.

The Kannapolis-based outfit have a new sponsor in MoneyGram and will be hoping for the cash injection help them in improving their performance in the coming races, so that they can fight for the points on a consistent basis.