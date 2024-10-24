mobile app bar

Guenther Steiner Claims Helmut Marko Is ‘Trying to Rattle’ Lando Norris Amidst Title Fight

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Helmut Marko (L) and Lando Norris (R)

Helmut Marko (L) and Lando Norris (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire and IMAGO / Jan Huebner

With the 2024 F1 season winding down to a close, the title fight between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen is intensifying. Amid this, Red Bull team advisor, Helmut Marko has been taking a few off-the-cuff digs at Norris.

Most recently, the Austrian former racing driver was quoted as saying the #4 driver lacked the mental fortitude to go against the likes of Verstappen — prompting a pushback from McLaren boss, Zak Brown who called his comments inappropriate and in bad taste.

On the most recent episode of the Red Flags podcast, former Haas F1 boss, Guenther Steiner was quizzed by the guests about Marko‘s digs. The hosts asked the Italian-American why Marko feels the need to always pass remarks about his rivals.

Steiner explained, “He’s hoping that he can help his guy. I understand what he’s saying. So I think for sure he tries to rattle Lando. So I think for sure he tries to rattle Lando. ut all the others said, why he cannot shut up? I think we should actually try to get him on the podcast that we could ask him that one.”

Marko’s criticism might have been getting to Norris‘ head, however. The British driver finished behind the Dutchman in both, the Sprint and the Grand Prix in Austin — and also got a penalty for his aggressive defense against the #1 driver.

Marko believes that the Briton is mentally weak. That said, Steiner himself doesn’t buy into the hypothesis.

Despite Marko’s comments, Norris is fit enough to take on Verstappen

In his now controversial interview, Marko alluded to Norris’ pre-race rituals such as not having a meal to highlight that Norris lacked the mental grit to go up against someone like Verstappen. But Steiner disagrees with Marko’s comments.

“I don’t think Lando is [mentally weak]. I know other people who before a race or a big performance cannot eat, you know,” he added. Having said that, Norris does seem to be making mistakes at a more frequent rate than the Dutchman.

Steiner is of the opinion that the deficit between the two drivers does not boil down to the fact that Norris is not mentally strong. Rather, he feels Verstappen is just naturally a more confident driver.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these