Guenther Steiner Fears F1 May Sacrifice ‘Sport’ For ‘Show’ Because of Red Bull’s Dominance

Red Bull have kickstarted the 2023 season in an emphatic fashion as they have dominated the first three races. Reigning Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen won the season opener in Bahrain and then in Australia.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez won in Saudi Arabia. With Red Bull having emerged as the outright top side this season, Haas’ team principal Guenther Steiner hopes that the FIA does not tweak the rules to reduce the Milton Keynes side’s advantage to make this campaign more interesting.

‘Show is secondary’: Guenther Steiner on Red Bull’s dominance

When Autosport asked Guenther Steiner what the priority of F1 must be considering Red Bull’s dominance, the Haas team principal replied, “The sport is the main thing we have to have. The show is secondary”.

The Italian-American then went on to add that even though Red Bull find themselves in a world of their own, there is still a show that is put up for the fans. He believes that Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are likely to take each other to the limit for the rest of this campaign.

When asked if there is a need to change any of the rules, Steiner said that they work as they are now. He added that while Red Bull has a clear advantage now, he does not believe that this would be the case for the rest of the season.

Steiner believes that the other sides will figure out the problems they are facing and will try their best to reduce their deficit to Red Bull. The 58-year-old’s analysis did not end there as he reminded everyone that Red Bull has also got a penalty. Because of the penalty, the Milton Keynes outfit cannot develop their wind tunnel much.

Red Bull kickstart 2023 campaign in outstanding fashion

Barring the last race in Australia, Red Bull have clinched a 1-2 in both other races of the 2023 F1 season so far. After just three races, the Milton Keynes outfit have already scored a whopping 123 points.

They are already 58 points ahead of second-placed Aston Martin and a further nine points clear of longtime rivals Mercedes. A similar scenario is also seen in the Drivers’ Championship.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has scored a staggering 69 points out of a maximum of 78 and is 15 points ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Meanwhile, third-placed Fernando Alonso is already 24 points behind Verstappen.

Considering the outstanding start that Red Bull have had to the 2023 season, it seems unlikely that any team can beat them this campaign.