Allegations of Cheating Emerge as Charles Leclerc’s GF Alexandra Goes Public on Social Media

Despite garnering a lot of spotlight for being Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend since June 2023, Alexandra Saint Mleux had opted to keep her social media profiles private. However, the 21-year-old has now made her Instagram profile public. This has given fans and gossip communities a first peek into her life, with her photos and Leclerc’s activity on them grabbing the spotlight.

@f1gossippofficial on Instagram have pointed out how the Ferrari driver liked some of Mleux’s old posts from November 2022 when he was still in a relationship with Charlotte Sine. Leclerc and Sine officially announced their breakup only in December 2022.

While this detail seems quite trivial, the gossip page and some fans on Twitter (now X) are creating “cheating” theories about the Monegasque driver and Mleux. However, there is no proof of when Leclerc liked those older photos.

Besides, as Mleux and Sine had been good friends back then, it is quite possible that the 26-year-old just liked those pictures as a friend. Many fans on Twitter are providing the same logic and denying such cheating allegations theories.

charles and his ex were no longer together long before the announcement and charles may have liked Alex’s photo long after they just hate them — esther MONACO WIN (@esther_cl16) June 21, 2024

On top of that, another fan was spot on with the counterview that just liking Mleux’s photo on social media doesn’t necessarily mean Leclerc would have cheated on his then-girlfriend.

We don’t even know when he liked that picture, let alone that him liking a insta Post means that he cheated on Charlotte — Ria || CHARLES WON IN MONACO (@BlmchenRia) June 21, 2024

How Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux’s relationship has developed from rumors to reality

It was back in May and June of 2023 when rumors first surfaced of Alexandra Saint Mleux possibly dating Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver was single for several months after his breakup with Charlotte Sine. However, during last year’s summer, photos and appearances of Mleux alongside Leclerc started to increase.

The 21-year-old is an art history student at Ecole du Lourvre in Paris, as per her supposed LinkedIn account and multiple other reports. She garnered fame via her TikTok activity and her relationship with Leclerc for the past year has shot up her fame by leaps and bounds.

She has regularly been traveling to Grand Prix weekends to support the 26-year-old. Mleux was also present at the 2024 Monaco GP where Leclerc won his maiden home race. Given how the Monegasque had been having some wretched luck in Monaco for several years, many deemed her as his lucky charm.

Even Charlotte Sine was present at the Monaco GP as she is also a Monegasque like her former boyfriend. Sine was attending the race along with her sister, who congratulated Leclerc for his stellar drive around the Principality.