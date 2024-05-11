“Seventeen Years of Racing to Achieve That One Thing”: Lando Norris Expresses His Delight After Maiden F1 Win in Miami

Lando Norris’ long wait for an F1 win came to an end at the 2024 Miami GP weekend. The Briton explained how the winning feeling was difficult to describe, as it took him years of hard work to achieve this feat.

Norris appeared for an interview on This Morning where he revealed his emotions after crossing the chequered flag in Miami. He said,

“It’s a lot of hard work. It’s six years of Formula One to take my first win, but seventeen years of racing to achieve that one thing. So it was incredible. A lot of relief“.

It took Norris 110 attempts to register his first win. He stood on the podium 14 times prior to Miami, but what he desperately craved was that top step. The Bristol-born driver also revealed how he would often like posts on social media that would mock his win-less statistics.

Norris was referring to the ‘#LandoNoWins’ trend on social media that became popular earlier this year. He registered the unfortunate record of becoming the driver with most podiums without a Grand Prix win in F1, which is what gave birth to this joke.

But Norris can put all these jokes behind him now. He is an F1 race winner, and his hungry for more. Talking about the races to come, the McLaren driver is confident that he can add to his tally in 2024 itself.

Lando Norris claims he’s “just getting started“

Norris thanked McLaren and his fans on social media after his sensational Miami GP victory. He also mentioned that he is “just getting started”, to suggest that he expects better things in the future.

The 24-year-old’s team is in a strong position. In the first six races of the 2024 campaign, Norris has registered two podiums and a race win, but he did have luck on his side in Miami.

Max Verstappen’s misfortune with a damaged car and a free pit-stop under Safety Car conditions aided Norris and McLaren’s strategic decisions at the Miami International Autodrome. It allowed him to finish P1 ahead of the Dutch driver.

Despite lady luck being in Norris’ corner, Verstappen claimed that the former would have likely still beaten him on raw pace even if the Safety Car hadn’t come out.

Verstappen’s remarks are testament to the significant improvement McLaren have made over the last few months.