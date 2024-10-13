Guenther Steiner ‘Suspects’ James Vowles Kicked Him Out of WhatsApp Group for F1 Team Principals

Similar to the F1 drivers’ group, there is also a WhatsApp group chat for F1 team principals used for official communication. When a team principal vacates their position, they either leave the group themselves or are kicked out by the other members.

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner humorously reflected on who might have removed him from the chat during his appearance on ‘The Fast and the Curious‘ podcast after his exit in 2023.

The hosts threw some names at him to figure out who it was. When they mentioned James Vowles, Steiner agreed that the Williams boss was very much capable of being cutthroat enough to remove him.

The 59-year-old expressed his confusion about whether one receives a notification after being removed from WhatsApp groups. He remarked, “I think I got kicked out because I didn’t see the group anymore. But does anyone actually get a message when they’re kicked out?”

The hosts clarified Steiner’s confusion and jokingly suggested that Toto Wolff might have been the one to remove him from the group. However, Steiner explained that he was on good terms with the Mercedes boss, making it unlikely that Wolff was responsible. The hosts then urged the American-Italian to open his phone and check who actually removed him, but Steiner refused to do so.

When the hosts mentioned Vowles‘ name, they discussed how the Williams team principal is a very pragmatic and “mathematical” individual. Steiner said, “I’m sure. He needs to be correct. He’s the most organized.”

One of the hosts even suggested that perhaps Vowles might have swiftly removed Steiner from the group after his exit, with no sentimental hesitation.

As for Wolff, Steiner denied the possibility, citing their good bond and jokingly admitting to having a “man crush” on the Austrian.

Steiner’s “man crush” on Wolff

A few weeks ago, Steiner appeared on The Red Flags podcast alongside Susie Wolff, wife of Toto. The F1 Academy managing director took part in a quiz about her husband, with Steiner competing against her. Surprisingly, Susie was caught off guard by how much the ex-Haas boss knew about Toto, playfully reinforcing Steiner’s “man crush.”

While Susie ultimately won the quiz 3-2, she jokingly expressed her “concern,” stating she would be keeping a close eye on Steiner and Toto during their conversations. The hosts even suggested she learn German to understand what the two talk about and grasp the depth of their bond.

Wolff and Steiner never really clashed as rival team principals, given the stark difference in the competitiveness of their teams, which may have fostered their off-track friendship. Currently, Steiner is working as a media correspondent for several broadcasters in the F1 paddock, giving him frequent opportunities to interact with Wolff through interviews or casual encounters.