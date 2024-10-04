Guenther Steiner’s Man-Crush on Toto Wolff Has Susie Wolff ‘Jealous’

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff recently joined Guenther Steiner on the Red Flags podcast. On the podcast, she learned about Steiner’s ‘man-crash’ on her husband Toto Wolff. Steiner’s ‘man-crush’ on Toto became all the more evident after he and Susie played a quiz and he almost got as many right as the former Williams reserve driver.

The quiz began with the hosts asking about Toto’s height. Steiner responded accurately by stating that it was six feet and four inches. Meanwhile, Susie replied six feet and three or four inches.

The hosts then asked how many languages the Mercedes boss knew. Steiner almost got this question correct as well as he answered six languages. Susie then revealed that Toto knows five languages — English, German, French, Italian, and Polish.

The last question then asked to both Steiner and Susie was about which is Toto‘s favorite bread. Steiner replied, “Rye bread,” an answer that shocked Susie as he got this right as well. On hearing Steiner’s reply, Susie said, “This is getting scary now. You’re right, it is pumpernickel [a sweet rye bread]”.

The last question then asked to both Steiner and Susie was to name Toto’s astrological sign. Both got this question wrong. Steiner stated that he had no idea what was Toto’s birth date but guessed ‘Virgin’ anyway.

Although Susie knew Toto’s birthday was in January, she too could not guess this answer correctly. As a result, Steiner only lost this quiz 3-2 to Susie, a result that “worried” the F1 Academy managing director.

After the quiz, Susie hilariously added that she would now need to keep a watch on Toto when he does his post-race German interviews with Steiner, who recently joined German broadcaster RTL. The hosts then suggested Susie to learn German, so that she could understand the communication that her husband and Steiner would have in their interviews.