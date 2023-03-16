Haas F1 Rubbishes ‘False Allegations’ of Dealing With Russian Arms Industry

After being accused of breaking the United States sanctions against Russia, Haas has come out with its defense. The American F1 team has released an official statement denying all the allegations put by PBS. PBS NewsHour earlier released a report on Gene Haas’ team that it allegedly supplied machines and parts to Russia, thus breaching the sanctions.

What came as their official statement against the allegations, Haas said that the accusations are “simply false.” Furthermore, to put forward their explanation they said that they abided by all the regulations of United States export control.

They also said that they did not ship any machines from their factory to Russia after the sanctions. The 18 machines that were mentioned in the report left the factory prior to the sanction that was put in March 2022. However, the United States Treasury and Department of Commerce are yet to comment on this.

Saying Haas Automation chose to terminate its connection with Russia on its own, it also clarified that its support for Ukraine and its people remained intact despite the allegations. This comes after the higher authority of Ukraine criticized the American team for breaching the sanction and urged for punishment as a lesson for everyone else.