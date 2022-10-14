Haas to announce new sponsors to replace $8 Billion Uralkali ahead of US GP

Reports suggest that Haas F1 have roped in a big American Organisation as the new title sponsor for the team.

F1 returns to the USA after the inaugural Miami GP earlier this year. And Haas F1 team have a piece of major news to break as the team touches home soil.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Haas terminated their sponsorship with Russian Fertilizer giant Uralkali. The American team has since managed to keep its finances in check but has had limited funds.

Recently, Haas announced it will address the media ahead of the US GP on Thursday 20 October at 12:00 local time. And this could be the announcement of a new title sponsor.

Rumours are that the team have secured a collaboration with a major American company. hence the announcement ahead of the US Grand Prix.

According to Joe Saward, the deal is set to be carried out from the 2023 season and will be for 3 years. The announcement would impact F1’s engagement with its American fanbase, which has become the sport’s biggest market in recent years.

Haas’s bad history with title sponsors

Haas will be hopeful that this relationship turns out to be a fruitful one. The team have a bad reputation for dabbling with questionable parties!

Like in 2019 when Haas signed a multi-year title sponsorship deal with a British energy drink company, Rich Energy. The CEO William Storey cut ties with the team midseason after Haas suffered a slump of bad performances.

Haas and Rich Energy had a messy divorce that ended with a legal battle. But that too comes nowhere close to the catastrophic deal it had signed with $8 Billion worth Russian organisation, Uralkali.

Uralkali CEO, Dimitry Mazepin was the father of the 2021 driver Nikita Mazepin. He was also a close aide of Vladimir Putin. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Uralkali’s deal was terminated and Mazepin was sacked from his F1 seat.

A new sponsor means a fresh start for the team. However, many thought this media announcement could be regarding their 2023 driver, which still stands undecided.

Who will drive for Haas – Mick Schumacher or Nico Hulkenberg?

Right now, 2 drivers are after the vacant Haas seat for the 2023 F1 season. Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg both seem to be pitted against one another as the two favourites for the seats.

Mick Schumacher has suffered from a lack of securing consistent points for the team. The German’s regular crashes and failed attempts in battling for positions have come under question.

Added to that, Mick is also looking to sever ties with Ferrari Driver Academy. And the German is on Williams’s radar to replace Nicholas Latifi. All of this makes Nico Hulkenberg a favourite for the seat.

This explains why Haas has stalled talks with Schumacher and is assessing the situation. Team Principal Guenther Steiner has spoken highly of Hulkenberg.

He feels a driver of his calibre can add experience to the team. And even Kevin Magnussen is on board the plan to welcome Hulkenberg into the team. Steiner says the team aren’t in a hurry now and a decision could be made in a couple of weeks.

