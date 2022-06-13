“Haas is trying to sabotage Schumacher’s career” – F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher pitstop blunder during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Twitter react to Haas’ engineer running around with a wheel while Mick Schumacher came for the pitstop in Baku.

Mick Schumacher finished in the fourteenth position after a disastrous qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

Schumacher was unable to find momentum during the entire qualifying session due to which he started from the back of the grid. While his teammate Kevin Magnussen qualified 16th.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner discussed Mick Schumacher’s future stating that the decision is also in Ferrari’s hands apart from theirs.

The German has failed to score a point in his F1 career going into the 28th race of his career. Previously, Schumacher broke the record of the most race starts without scoring a single point.

Schumacher’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher was confident of securing a top 10 place despite starting last. He overtook William’s Nicholas Latifi despite being on harder compound tires.

There were five retirements during the entire race. Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were the first ones. Schumacher’s teammate Kevin Magnussen followed alongside Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou.

Schumacher would go on to finish on a respectable 14th majorly due to the DNFs from other teams. This was the young German’s third finish outside the last five positions.

Mick gave as much as he had today but it was a long afternoon in Baku 🇦🇿#HaasF1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/BJ66nCXoKQ — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) June 12, 2022

Also Read: Former World Champion feels simulators give young F1 drivers an advantage over veterans

F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher pitstop blunder

Despite a boost in morale for the young Haas driver due to a consistent finish, there is one incident that got people talking about his future.

Schumacher came into the pits for the medium compound tires with a view to improving on the already stagnant position. However, the Haas team was not ready for the pitstop.

The pitstop went longer than expected mainly due to the pit crew not being ready with the fourth tire. This got people thinking about Haas already not considering Schumacher as part of their future and whatnot.

HAAS ONLY HAD 3 WHEELS READY FOR MICK?? 😭😭 the mechanic running along like ooops is that the time?!? pic.twitter.com/Bh9QyPDdZq — The Megs⁹⁹ met antonio 🔺 (@megslou99) June 12, 2022

Such an unserious team, first race in Bahrain we thought Haas were back and after that returned to the back — Joseph (@Formula_Joe5) June 12, 2022

He haasnt got a team that is really backing him up this season. One incident after another with poor strategy and pressure finger pointing from his Guenther (not a solution). Mick deserves more to grow as a F1 driver. Hope he gets into another team next season — Ruby (@Ruby32984546) June 13, 2022

Also Read: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff dismisses Lando Norris’ comments on porpoising shown by W13