F1

“Haas is trying to sabotage Schumacher’s career” – F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher pitstop blunder during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

"Haas is trying to sabotage Schumacher's career" - F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher pitstop blunder during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"$100,000 to train under Hakeem Olajuwon for two weeks?" : Amare Stoudemire was ready to shell out a boatload of money for just two weeks of mentorship
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Haas is trying to sabotage Schumacher's career" - F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher pitstop blunder during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
“Haas is trying to sabotage Schumacher’s career” – F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher pitstop blunder during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Twitter react to Haas’ engineer running around with a wheel while Mick Schumacher came…