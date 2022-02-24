“Haas will deal with any impact of sanctions”- Russian-backed Haas F1 team has pulled team principal Guenther Steiner out of the press conference in Barcelona amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian company Uralkali-backed Haas F1 team has pulled Guenther Steiner out of the press conference at pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian backed Haas F1 team pulled its team principal Guenther Steiner out of the press conference at the pre-season testing in Barcelona.

The US, UK and EU have imposed sanctions on Russia. Following this, the Russian-backed Haas can get into financial trouble ahead of the 2022 season. The rising tension has also built up pressure on the F1 to cancel the 2022 Russian GP.

However, earlier this month Steiner made it clear that the team is ready to “deal with” any sanctions. He said, “We are not getting involved in these politics, because they are too far up for me anyway or for us.”

“Obviously, like everybody watches what is going on in the moment in the world. It’s all over the world that things are going on. So we watch it and if there is something, we will deal with it.”

“But at the moment, we don’t get involved in it because we don’t have a vote on these things, to be honest. I’m glad that we don’t have a vote on this.”

“We are here for the sport and that is what they are doing. If something is coming up, sanctions or whatever, we will deal with it. But at the moment there is nothing we can do about it.

Haas F1 team driver does not think that Russian GP would get cancelled

While fans are calling for F1 to cancel the Russian GP, Haas’ Russian driver Nikita Mazepin does not think that it would happen.

After the rising concern of fans over the conflict, the F1 showed sympathy to the situation in Ukraine. They are already monitoring the situation regarding the inclusion of the Russian GP that takes place in September.

Haas have pulled Guenther Steiner out of a planned F1 press conference this lunchtime. Expecting a further statement from Haas (on top of “monitoring the situation” with Russia) at some stage #F1 #F1Testing — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) February 24, 2022

However, Mazepin does not think that it would happen. When asked, he said, “from what I understand from Formula 1, the race will go on as usual. So you will definitely see me driving there.”

Furthermore, he clarified that he does not want to get too involved. He states that he wants to keep sport and politics separate at all. He is mainly focusing on the winter test in Barcelona, where he is testing out the VF22 together with Mick Schumacher.

