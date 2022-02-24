“It was nice to get your first few laps in and get a feel for it”: Max Verstappen shares his thoughts on the RB18 and Red Bull’s aim for the 2022 season

Max Verstappen completed 147 laps around the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona on Wednesday and is fairly optimistic about his RB18.

Coming into to 2022 season, Verstappen’s main aim will be to defend his World Title. He won his first Championship in 2021, after a grueling season long battle with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

However, 2022 is going to be a very different year for his team Red Bull. Honda left the outfit and Formula 1 as a whole after the 2021 season, and the Milton-Keynes team will race under their very own powertrain division.

They’re still using the engine designs they bought from Honda, but the Japanese company won’t officially help them with it’s development. On top of that, the upcoming campaign will see major regulation changes shake up the grid. How Red Bull fare among others in adapting to these alterations, is yet to be seen.

On the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, Verstappen managed to complete 147 laps. In the timing charts, he finished 9th with a best lap-time of 1.22.246. However as all teams insist, these numbers don’t really matter in the early days.

Max Verstappen aims to pick up where he left off last season alongside teammate Sergio Perez

Verstappen for one is reasonably happy with the performance of his 2022 car so far. He expects it to get only better as the season progresses and wants 2022 to be just as memorable as the previous campaign.

After the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, the Dutchman shared his thoughts on Red Bull’s aim for 2022 and the RB18.

“We got our first impression of the RB18 at our filming day last week and the car looks good,” he said.

“The rules are very different this year and so it is nice to get your first few laps in and get a feel for it.

“I don’t have any aims for the season yet, I just want to rock up to the track and try and do the best I can, like I do every single year. If the car is quick, I am sure we can do a very good job again,” he continued.

“I am looking forward to another fun year together with the team and Checo, he is a great guy and we really push each other, which at the end of the day is good for the team.”

