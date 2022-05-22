“No it’s not ok”: F1 Twitter tells Charles Leclerc & Ferrari it’s not okay to lose 26 points in Spanish GP

Charles Leclerc lost power while leading the Spanish GP and had to retire from the race losing out on 26 points for the championship.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc headed off to a great start at the Spanish GP until he met his first bad luck of the year and lost power. He retired from the race losing out on 26 points for the drivers’ championship.

Leclerc had just set the fastest lap and looked very comfortable at the front when he screamed, “NO! NO! What’s happened? I’ve got no power!”

He got back to the pits and remained optimistic about his loss. He said, “I lost power and had to stop because of an issue. I don’t know yet what the reason is. It hurts. But there are some positives, we have shown that we were quick.”

Tifosi had their hopes high with the Monegasque leading the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona and looking very comfortable at the front. But after Leclerc’s retirement and his teammate Carlos Sainz’s spin that has got him stuck at P5, the Tifosi are heartbroken.

F1 Twitter lashes out at Charles Leclerc

The Tifosi could not hold back their heartbreak and called out the Monegasque for saying that it is okay despite losing out on a massive 26 points.

Ferrari will never win the championship again with this car and Sainz as a teammate — Steinsen (@jojorammmm) May 22, 2022

We need proper reasoning from Binotto on this and the upgrades coming later in the season. No time to sit back and watch. #SpanishGP — Umair (@imumair10) May 22, 2022

Charles, it’s not okay… Could have accepted on a different day not in P1., these were easy 26 points on offer mate #spanishgp — Umair (@imumair10) May 22, 2022

Did someone tell the formula 1 gods that Monaco is next weekend? — Lewis Hammond (@lewishammond109) May 22, 2022

