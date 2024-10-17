mobile app bar

Hannah St. John Tries Texas Outfits Ahead of BF Liam Lawson’s First Race as Full-Time F1 Driver

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Published
Published

Credits: Instagram/Hannah St. John

Liam Lawson is no stranger to F1, having already competed in five Grands Prix during the 2023 season for AlphaTauri (now RB). However, at the time, he was just a stand-in for Daniel Ricciardo, who had injured his arm during the Dutch GP weekend. Despite his short stint, the New Zealander impressed Red Bull with his performance and proved that he belonged on the F1 grid.

Fast forward to the week after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, RB officially announced that Lawson would replace Ricciardo on a full-time basis, starting with the United States GP in Austin, Texas.

While the spotlight is on Lawson as he prepares for his debut as a full-time F1 driver, his girlfriend, Hannah St. John, is making preparations of her own to support him at the race in Austin.

Hannah seems to have adapted to the Texan vibe ahead of the race, sharing her excitement through social media. In recent Instagram stories, she was seen rocking traditional Texan outfits, including cowboy hats and boots from Tecovas.

Tecovas is a popular American retailer specializing in cowboy boots and Western-style apparel and was founded in 2015 by Paul Hedrick. Headquartered in Austin, the brand has quickly become one of the fastest-growing names in the western wear industry.

Hannah has gained quite a bit of attention among F1 fans ever since it was announced that her boyfriend would be taking over the seat at RB. Fans are always curious about the lives of the drivers and their loved ones, and Hannah seems to have joined the list of WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) of F1 drivers.

Who is Hannah St. John?

For quite some time, the F1 community was not sure whether Lawson was dating Charlotte Miller or Hannah as he prefers not to tag his girlfriend in his social media posts.

However, the same is not true for Hannah as she frequently posts photos and videos of her dates with Lawson on social media. She also congratulated him on getting the promotion to F1, ending any doubts the F1 community might have had.

“This is just the beginning @liamlawson. I am so proud of you,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Aside from being a content creator and model, Hannah is currently a medical student studying biological and biomedical sciences at Arizona State University, according to GP Today. She currently has close to 31k followers on Instagram.

