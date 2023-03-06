“Happy You’re Not In Alpine”: Lance Stroll Digs Fun At Fernando Alonso’s Last Team Alpine After Bahrain GP Excellence

During the Bahrain Grand Prix race, Fernando Alonso showed what the AMR23 is capable of. Before the preseason testing, nobody could have predicted that the Silverstone-based team could have cut into the top crop of Formula 1 standings.

In Alonso’s case, it seemed like a risky move as his former team Alpine was on the right trajectory by leading the midfield last season. On the other hand, Aston Martin last year struggled in scoring points and reaching their objectives.

However, after the first two weeks of F1’s action, it’s apparent that the gamble taken by the Spaniard was right. They are well within the area of being called the dark horses this year.

Also read: Ayrton Senna Never Wished To Survive A Tragic F1 Crash

Lance Stroll mocks Alpine

After Alonso gave an impactful start to the season to Aston Martin, Lance Stroll made fun of Alpine with a cheeky comment. He reckoned to Alonso that the two-time world champion is happy that he’s not at Alpine anymore.

“Yes, man! You’re happy, no? You’re happy you’re not in Alpine, haha. Happy that you’re in the green car now!” said Stroll while interrupting Alonso’s post-race interview.

Lance Stroll interrumpe una entrevista a Fernando Alonso para preguntarle si está contento por no estar en Alpine. Tremendo padre pic.twitter.com/hYFdJFrd54 — Marcos Camín (@markeras97) March 5, 2023

Although, it’s not like Alonso foresaw Aston Martin’s dramatic rise in 2023. On the contrary, he admits he’s surprised, and his team has surpassed his expectations. He also confessed that he wouldn’t have believed Aston Martin would be breaking into podiums regularly if someone had suggested it half a year ago.

Fernando Alonso outpaces Mercedes and Ferrari

Alonso was sandwiched between Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes. Starting from P5, he eventually battled with Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz for the podium. Charles Leclerc wasn’t a problem, as he retired early in the trace.

First, he overpowered Hamilton after a terrific battle between the two. Then, his compatriot Sainz had to submit his position to him as the Ferrari star admitted his tire degradation made him weaker, and he had to look after the rest of the race.

So, in order to defend himself against the approaching Mercedes duo, he had to let Alonso go, as an overtake inevitable. Therefore, Alonso’s performance, in short, was nothing but impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial)

Also read: Bahrain Curse Reminder By F1 Fan Serves As Call That All Is Not Over Against Max Verstappen for Ferrari