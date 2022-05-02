“Hard to believe people still let him drive!”- F1 twitter lashes at out former driver Romain Grosjean for colliding with Graham Rahal at the IndyCar series

At the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, former F1 driver Romain Grosjean collided with Graham Rahal twice in the space of seconds.

Grosjean hasn’t been in F1 for almost two seasons now. We last saw him during the 2020 Bahrain GP, where he suffered a horrific crash, resulting his season being cut short. It turned out to be his last ever outing the sport, with Haas opting not to renew his contract.

Even before his Bahrain crash, Grosjean was known to be involved in a bit too many incidents. These were in the form of him making mistakes while driving, or being ultra-aggressive on more than one occasion.

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal slammed the Frenchman for bringing over that ‘reputation’ to the series. Grosjean is driving for Andretti Motorsport this year, and in the recent outing in Birmingham, things got a bit feisty.

Towards the end of the race, Rahal was in seventh place ahead of the former Haas driver. The latter, while attempting to overtake, hit Rahal from the left side twice in the space of a few seconds. Understandably, the American was not happy with his competitor’s actions.

Romain Grosjean knew what he was doing, says an infuriated Graham Rahal

Rahal insisted that Grosjean deliberately ran into him twice. He slammed the former F1 driver for bringing over his ‘dangerous reputation’ to IndyCar, and even cited past examples to suggest the same.

“I’m just frustrated because this isn’t the first time,” said Rahal. “In St Pete, he hit everybody he could hit. We come here, he hit Rossi, he hit Herta, he hit me. At some point, we’ve got to clean up our act.”

hard to believe people still let him drive, he is missing something in metal capacity and one day it will result in serious injury — ? (@Makariotrack) May 1, 2022

The guy is dangerous. Nearly killed Alonso once, and definitely tried to kill himself too. One day he’ll succeed in his quest. — Davide Anastasia (@davideanastasia) May 2, 2022

I think it’s clear from the in-car camera, look at the angle of his head. To me, when I can see in the mirrors that his head is directly this way when the track is going a different way, it’s pretty self-explanatory.”

Formula 1 fans who have seen Grosjean involved in similar incidents back in the day also had their say in the matter. They criticized the 36-year old for his dangerous driving, with some predicting that he’ll hurt himself or others if he keeps going on like this.

