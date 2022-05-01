“Lewis Hamilton’s chances at winning the Miami GP are as real as this ‘water’!”- F1 Twitter ridicules the Miami International Autodrome for adding fake water to an already fake marina

Formula 1 travels to Florida next weekend for the first ever Miami GP and it’s already on the news for reasons unrelated to racing.

Miami became the second American race to be added to the 2022 F1 calendar. It’s a hugely anticipated race, because it’s the first time drivers will race around the Miami International Autodrome.

Even before the start of the weekend, the circuit has been all over the news. However, the organizers probably won’t like the reason behind that. Last week, it was reported that the circuit had a fake marina being constructed in it.

Fans on social media reacted negatively to this. Many felt that the just wanted to copy what Monaco has, by adding some boats and building a fake harbor.

To add on that news, recent pictures show that the water in the ‘fake marina’, is also fake. The organizers have just put in a blue screen that resembles water below the already placed boats. As expected, F1 Twitter found this even more baffling.

The “water” is being added to the artificial marina at the #MiamiGP circuit 😅

📷 @Antsamp701 pic.twitter.com/ROaugg69T0 — WTF1 (@wtf1official) April 30, 2022

F1 Twitter ridicules to fake water at the circuit ahead of the Miami GP

For a multi-million dollar F1 facility to have a fake harbor with fake water seems utterly ridiculous to most people. Memes and jokes about the same have become viral on social media, and fans are using several comparisons to make fun of it.

Some fans have gone as far as calling for Antonio Giovinazzi to ‘walk on water’. This is in reference to the fact that the former Alfa Romeo driver has been given the nickname of ‘The Italian Jesus’.

Hey @F1, @alfaromeoorlen how many likes and retweets do I need to get, so that we can have @Anto_Giovinazzi walk across the “water” in the #MiamiGP Marina — Coco Coindreau S. 🇺🇦 (@coco_coindreau) May 1, 2022

And Hamilton’s chance to win Miami gp as much real as this “water” — DAlex_09 (@AlexDn09) May 1, 2022

The Miami GP circuit marina be looking like Super Mario 64 water. #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/vg3Srkhjn8 — Chris (@Morbidly_Thicc) May 1, 2022

$1k tickets and fake water. the miami gp organizers are just embarrassing themselves at this point — erick💥 (@ghostboygt3) May 1, 2022

F1 and the race organizers will be desperately hoping for the track to provide good racing action next Sunday. So far, fans don’t seem to have a great first impression of the circuit.

