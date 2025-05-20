“They Don’t Need to Do These Things”: Roger Penske Slammed by IndyCar Driver After Chip Ganassi’s Demand for Higher Standards

May 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin (3) makes his way out of turn one Monday, May 19, 2025, during practice for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Team Penske has big reasons to worry after getting caught trying to gain illegal advantages in the 2025 Indianapolis 500. The cars of Josef Newgarden and Will Power were flagged for body fit violations on the rear attenuator and were not allowed to qualify for the race last weekend. Interestingly, this comes a year after the organization was caught in a push-to-pass scandal.

This rather underwhelming and negative trend from a team that is supposed to be one of the most prestigious motorsports companies in the world has caused many to be irked. Chip Ganassi, a rival team owner, was the first to accuse Team Penske of cheating ahead of the qualifying shootout. He spoke to Kevin Harvick on Harvick Happy Hour to relay his current thoughts.

He said, “I think all teams have a certain responsibility to uphold the integrity of the sport in any series. No team more than Team Penske. They have had so much success over the years, and it’s a team everybody knows.”

“They have had a lot of success around the world in a lot of different series. So, I think they need to be held to an even higher standard to protect the sport.”

He stressed that it becomes a problem when the pursuit of winning gains more importance than protecting the integrity of the sport. The modification that was made to the cars of Newgarden and Power would have helped them have an aerodynamic advantage. Tim Cindric, the president of Team Penske’s IndyCar program, called the infringement a “team error”.

Graham Rahal lashes out at Team Penske

36-year-old Graham Rahal currently races in the IndyCar Series for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The team is partially owned by his father, Bobby Rahal, the winner of the 1986 Indianapolis 500. Rahal also serves as a driver analyst for WISH-TV News, and in this capacity, he delivered a seething take on the lack of ethics from Team Penske.

He said, “I’ll say this for every other owner. I’ll say this for every other driver. There’s a pattern now. They did it last year, and they got caught. They did it again this year. They got caught … They’re already the biggest and most powerful team. They don’t need to do these things. They don’t need to do that. It’s silly to do it.”

The punishment delivered to the drivers meant that they would now start side-by-side in the fourth row. Notably, the team’s third driver, Scott McLaughlin, crashed during the morning practice on qualifying day, and he was given the 12th starting spot. He will be alongside his teammates on the starting line-up.