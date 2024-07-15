UFC Fans Lose It as Islam Makhachev and Harry Styles Are Spotted Together at Euro 2024 Final

Who would have ever thought we would get to see Harry Styles and Islam Makhachev in the same frame? But that’s exactly what happened at the Euro 2024 final in Berlin last night. The British pop star was sat with late night host James Corden, while Makhachev came alone to watch the game.

The photo of Styles and the UFC champ in the same frame went viral on social media as fans could not comprehend what they just saw.

One of the most popular pop artists in the world sitting alongside the the UFC lightweight champion of the world, a crossover no one expected.

And as one might expect, people did think it was very random.

“Harry styles and Islam Makhachev is so random”

One fan could not comprehend what they had just seen with both celebrities in one picture,

“Islam and Harry in one pic is crazy”

This fan even noticed James Corden sitting near Harry Styles and had this to say,

“Harry Styles, James Corden, and Islam Makhachev in the same area is surreal”

This fan pointed out how most of the people in that box probably do not know they are sitting next to one of the deadliest MMA fighters in the world,

“This people don’t know that they are sitting near the P4P best fighter in the world”

Another fan shared their reaction to seeing all three celebrities in one picture,

“Never thought id see Harry Styles, James Corden and Islam Makhachev in the same pic”

Well, the champ is enjoying his time off from fighting at the moment. And why wouldn’t he? Arman Tsarukyan is not going to take him on the streets, and Conor McGregor is in Ireland celebrating Spain’s win.

Doner Kebab > Tsarukyan anyway

Although there is no fight confirmation yet, the champ will most likely fight Tsarukyan some time during 2024. However, he does not seem bothered by it. Because a doner kebab is worth it. It is so worth it.

And to fans, who might not have tried it before, you are urged to remember the episode of Parks and Recreation where Ron Swanson discovers a new meat delivery system in the Meat Tornado! This is that but better! So much better.

Now, without getting carried away by English tears, Makhachev is still training and keeping in shape but he’s not in camp yet. Hence, the kebabs and the spicy food.

The Dagestani also shared a video of him and his friends enjoying the city of Berlin. Makhachev, just like Khabib Nurmagomedov is an avid soccer fan and is often seen attending these games.

Regardless, Islam is expected to be back in camp when the Dana White eventually calls him up for the Tsarukyan title fight. Until then, doner kebabs it is!