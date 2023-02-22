Daniel Ricciardo-Harry Styles Plot Thickens as “Disgusting Shoey Tradition” Leaves F1 Fans Swooning

Daniel Ricciardo is arguably one of the most likeable drivers on the F1 grid. Further, with Drive to Survive catapulting the Aussie into the limelight, his surging popularity has been unlike any other. Ricciardo has made a friend in pop icon Harry Styles as the unsaid bromance between the two sees a new chapter.

Styles visited Ricciardo’s hometown as a part of his Love on Tour visits and proceeded to do what many can only claim to be a public declaration of love. After Ricciardo’s iconic F1 podium celebration, the singer did a shoey. Whether this “most disgusting tradition” was a nod to the Aussies in the crowd or his secret F1 admirer- no one knows, but fans seem to enjoy connecting the dots on these two estranged fanboys.

The DR fan club soon took over Twitter to discuss the latest addition to the ongoing story, as what once started with Harry Styles roaming New York in DR3 merch had now reached a more public forum.

Harry Styles takes over Daniel Ricciardo fangirls

As the bromance continued, fans were only left wanting more. Many had their fingers crossed for an actual interaction between the two.

daniel ricciardo and harry doing a shoey together when🫵🏼 https://t.co/t42wXsGcNF — liv🥥🌴🌸🐚 (@satellite_liv) February 20, 2023

harry styles and daniel ricciardo confirmed besties! pic.twitter.com/WZIIb33iy5 — al ⭑ 24 (@21hrrys) February 20, 2023

The connection was quick and obvious. The resemblance is uncanny.

i’m seeing way too many ppl confused ab harry doing a shoey in australia so here’s daniel ricciardo doing his signature shoey after podium and a pic of harry in rics merch:’)) https://t.co/2R61o7OgnS pic.twitter.com/k03E8pwDRh — L !¡ (@dlibyhsun) February 20, 2023

Harry Said Daniel Ricciardo Supremacy! 👟❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/KnCzgBu4E3 — F1D🏎️🆔 | ONE YEAR 🥳 (@f1dgc) February 20, 2023

daniel ricciardo and harry styles doing the shoey that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/PWpy9djZhM — mina (@minalcantaraa) February 20, 2023

The fantasy is definitely forming its own fanbase as fans clearly can’t get enough of the two.

DANIEL RICCIARDO 🫂 HARRY STYLES pic.twitter.com/0Tx4aDqVO1 — yana ✹ 20 (@lightsoutmara) February 20, 2023

Daniel Ricciardo x Harry Styles of it all pic.twitter.com/dH9gxkzeM1 — ang | in my feels 🪩 (@xoxxome) February 20, 2023

Harry Styles x Daniel Ricciardo is one of my favorite crossovers ❤ — Emma (@emma__odk) February 21, 2023

the harry styles x daniel ricciardo bond grows stronger pic.twitter.com/5UF5xLb4i0 — hannah (@loveonruel) February 20, 2023

as if we needed more evidence to confirm Harry Styles is a Daniel Ricciardo we does a SHOEY IN PERTH!! pic.twitter.com/Up4hYLbh4H — casey_lib 🦋 (@clibphotography) February 20, 2023

The origins of the now viral bromance

Harry Styles made the first move by stepping out in New York wearing Ricciardo’s merch. At first, fans were unsure of the authenticity of the viral image, but Ricciardo cleared the air, “We have a mutual friend who is like a very close friend of mine and a very close friend of his. It’s funny, when the picture came out, the mutual friend was like ‘I can’t believe this hasn’t got picked up earlier because he wears the shirt all the time, like he’s always out in public wearing it”

Having reeled in the pop star as a fan, Ricciardo was made to return the favor after receiving Harry Styles merch as his F1 Secret Santa gift. The new Red Bull reserve driver even made the pop star a part of his 2023 plans. In addition to his new F1 role, he looks forward to “being a fanboy at some Harry Styles concerts”

And now, after Harry Styles’ Aussie ode, the ball is back in Ricciardo’s court. What will this duo do next to set off the heavily invested Twitterati?