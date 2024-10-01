Alex Albon Shares Moment of ‘Fangirling’ Over Harry Styles

Despite being an F1 driver with millions of eyes on him every race weekend, Alex Albon is also an ordinary person who experiences “butterflies.” He certainly felt them when he met the famous British singer and former One Direction member Harry Styles.

During an interview, Albon answered questions from fans on Instagram. When asked who his favorite One Direction member was, he revealed his choice without any hesitation.

“Well, it has to be one person,” said the Thai-British driver. “Everyone, Loes behind the camera, has met this individual as well. We met Harry Styles, so everyone fangirled, including me.”

Loes, a member of Albon’s social media team, is a huge fan of Harry Styles, as is his girlfriend, Lily Muni He

Alex: “We met Harry Styles so everyone fangirled. Including me {…}Loes is the biggest fangirl and Lily!!! But she doesn’t want to admit it.” Lily, there is no shame in being a Harry fan even if Louis is better ‍↕️‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/Nbv3PomkS7 — Nana (@lecomptedelee) September 30, 2024

Albon’s girlfriend ‘fangirling’ over Styles should not be a surprise, because she likes her music big time. In addition to Styles, Lily is a huge Swiftie. In 2023, the Chinese golfer skipped one of Albon’s races — the Monaco GP — just to watch a Taylor Swift concert.

Albon, however, did not mind. The two have a very solid relationship, having dated since 2019. A pro golfer on the tour, Lily even introduced Albon to the sport and he has gotten much better at it. They met when Lily slid into Albon’s DMs and fell in love soon after.